Cbn Raises Interest Rate To 18.5% As Emefiele Seeks Improved Oil Production

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) yesterday adjusted by 50 basis point the lending rate also known as Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 18.5 per cent from the previous 18 per cent. While it hiked MPR by 50 basis points around asymmetric corridor of -100/+70, it left Cash Reserves Requirement (CRR) and liquidity unchanged at 32.5 percent and 30 per cent respectively.

Disclosing this at the monthly meeting in Abuja, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, also raised the alarm over drastic reduction in the country’s oil production platform from the OPEC allocated 1.8 million barrels per day to 1.1 million bpd. Explaining why the MPC increased interest rate again, the CBN governor said: “The MPC deliberated extensively on this yesterday because we were concerned that it is important for us to think of how best we can convince Nigerians that since May last year we have been raising rates somewhat aggressively but yet inflation continues to go up.

“We wanted to convince ourselves so we tasked our Research Department and the Monetary Policy Department to go in and look at various models to come up with what the level of potency of decisions we have taken is. “There are various micro economic models that you can use but our guys came back and they used what is called the fever x model and when they came up with that model, after several meetings we could also see that from the rate of deceleration inflation was coming down gradually because if you look at the result month from month you will see that we are seeing result.

“But we felt that since last year when it started moving up aggressively that it is still rising in absolute numbers is an issue that we need to contend with and we thought that let’s look at it again.” After evaluating the relationship between successive interest rate adjustments and corresponding inflation rate increases, Emefiele said the CBN was convinced that its rate adjustments were working because at this time taming inflation through raising rates, is what is at the heart of what we are addressing. “It is a global phenomenon.

Infact, your monetary policy decisions will be seen to be not in line with macroeconomic policy decision making process if at the time when you are seeing an aggressive rise in inflation rate what you are doing is an easing policy, it can’t work. “That is why we tried as much as possible to convince ourselves that the decisions we have taken in the last one year by aggressively rising rates, have being yielding results, there’s a large factor involved but we believe that ultimately we will get to a point where we will begin to see in absolute numbers, the inflationary rates begin to drop,” he noted.