CBN Raises Import Duty for Customs by 57% in 7 Months

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced N1,356.88 per 1$ as the new exchange rate to be used by the Nigeria Customs Service for duty collection on imported goods coming into the country, leading to a 57 per cent increase from N589/$ in June 2023. It was revealed that the change was officially reflected on the Customs portal through the Central Bank of Nigeria to enable it guide the importers and clearing agents as they make quotations for new jobs.

Finding revealed that it was N589/$ in June 2023, but as at December 2023, it was raised to N951.842 per 1$ and N1,356 in February 2024. The exchange rate for the calculations of import duties has been increased by 6.04 per cent from N770.88/$ to ₦783.17/$ within five months. In June 2023, when the import duties were raised by CBN from $422.30 to $589, leading to a difference of N167.70 or 28.7 per cent, shippers entertained the fair that they would pay more on imported goods.

In September 2022, the Customs exchange rate was jerked up from $409 to $422.3, an increment of $13.3. Meanwhile, CBN has authorised banks to sell foreign exchange freely at market-determined rates, aligning with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to a single exchange rate regime. This move, according to the government, aims to attract investment and address concerns raised by multilateral lending organisations about the negative impact of multiple currency rates on the economy.

Also, it would be recalled that the CBN issued a new circular that removes the previous cap on exchange rates quoted by International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). The circular signed by the Director of Trade and Exchange department, Hassan Mahmud, was titled: ‘Removal of Allowable Limit of Exchange Rate Quoted by the International Money Transfer Operators.’ To boost liquidity, the financial regulator said IM- TOs were to quote exchange rates for naira payout to beneficiaries based on the prevailing market rates at the Nigerian foreign exchange market.