CBN: Pushing For Stronger Monetary-Fiscal Policy Coordination

With structural factors widely considered to be major drivers of inflationary pressures in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in its bid to address this challenge, is intensifying efforts to ensure effective monetary-fiscal policy coordination, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

In the keynote address he delivered during his maiden appearance at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria’s (CIBN) annual Bankers’ Dinner two years ago, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor who was barely two months old in the role at the time, unveiled plans of how the apex bank, under his leadership, intended to fufill its mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, a sound financial system, and economic development.

Cardoso’s agenda

Significantly, he stated inter alia: “The domestic factors affecting Nigeria’s economic performance span a wide range, encompassing both social and economic aspects. Insecurity remains a pressing issue, affecting the agricultural, industrial, and services sectors simultaneously.

The persistently high levels of insecurity have resulted in decreased national output and productivity, as many farmers have been unable to access their farmlands, disrupting supply chains and major economic activities. This has led to food shortages and inflation in various parts of the country.

“Infrastructure constraints also pose significant challenges, undermining the production chain and distribution network of goods and services. Additionally, issues such as business bottlenecks and a culture of poor service delivery, particularly within the public sector, further hinder the fortunes of the Nigerian economy.

Addressing these challenges requires a wellcrafted structural policy, complemented by coordinated monetary and fiscal policies.”

While the policy measures introduced by Cardoso and his team have clearly yielded results, such as exchange rate stability, rising foreign exchange reserves and a sharp drop in inflation, the general view among analysts is that the country still grapples with inflationary pressures, occasioned by structural factors that can only be tackled with well implemented fiscal policies.

Given the foregoing, it has not come as a surprise to industry watchers that the CBN, in recent months, has stepped up its engagement with the Federal Ministry of Finance as part of efforts to advance coordination between the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities.

Meetings with Finance Minister

Specifically, in March, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun, and Cardoso convened a highlevel meeting at the CBN’s Headquarters in Abuja on the subject.

According to a press release issued by the Finance Ministry, at the time, the meeting, “aimed to synchronize fiscal and monetary policy frameworks, paving the way for macroeconomic stability, enhanced investor confidence, and sustainable economic growth.”

“The meeting was part of ongoing efforts to strengthen coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities, focusing on aligning policy frameworks to ensure macroeconomic stability, enhance investor confidence, and support sustainable economic growth,” the statement added.

It further said: “Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration in addressing current economic challenges and delivering on President Bola Tinubu’s economic reform agenda.”

Interestingly, in what analysts described as a rare alignment of Nigeria’s fiscal, monetary and revenue authorities, another such meeting held by both top officials in August had the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Zacch Adedeji, in attendance.

In the statement it issued on the meeting, the Finance Ministry said discussions focused on aligning policy tools to rein in inflation, boost liquidity, and drive private sectorled growth. It described the meeting as one of the clearest signals yet that the Tinubu administration is moving to close long-standing policy gaps that have undermined Nigeria’s economic resilience.

“The Minister reaffirmed that close alignment between fiscal and monetary policy is critical to consolidating President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda,” the ministry said, adding that priority areas include “ensuring inflation is contained, revenues are mobilised efficiently, and credit flows effectively to productive sectors.”

It stressed: “With coordinated policy efforts and a shared vision for growth, Nigeria can unlock new opportunities for development and prosperity.”

Similarly, speaking at London Business School’s Wheeler Institute for Business and Development, during the, “In Conversation with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria” dialogue held on October 10, Cardoso emphasised that clear communication, credible data, and strong coordination between fiscal and monetary authorities are key to preserving the country’s reform momentum and investor confidence. As he put it: “No central bank can stabilise an economy in isolation. Fiscal and monetary authorities must constantly shake hands

Issues such as business bottlenecks and a culture of poor service delivery, particularly within the public sector, further hinder the fortunes of the Nigerian economy. Addressing these challenges requires a well-crafted structural policy, complemented by coordinated monetary and fiscal policies

speaking the same language and heading in the same direction.” He disclosed that over the past year, the CBN has strengthened its joint working channels with the Ministry of Finance, the Budget Office, and other key agencies to ensure alignment on inflation management, revenue mobilization, and FX flows.

“When fiscal and monetary policies reinforce each other, you get predictability. And predictability is what investors price,” the CBN Governor said.

Finance correspondents seminar

Indeed, analysts note that the fact that the apex bank decided to choose, “Aligning Monetary and Fiscal Policies Towards Achieving a Robust Financial System ,” as the theme for the 37th Finance Correspondents and Business Editors’ seminar held in Lagos last Thursday and Friday, underscored the importance it attaches to the subject.

In her keynote address at the seminar, Deputy Governor (Corporate Services) at the CBN, Ms Emem Usoro, noted that the theme of the seminar was timely as it, “provides an opportunity for open discussions and recommendations that will enhance understanding of current government reforms and the collaboration needed to ensure positive outcomes for Nigerians.”

Represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, Usoro said that despite the challenging macroeconomic environment that the current management team of the CBN, led by Cardoso met when it assumed office two years ago, it has significantly reduced inflation, boosted the forex reserves and stabilized the naira.

She, however, said that, “while progress has been made, more work is required to improve macroeconomic fundamentals and the standard of living for Nigerians,” adding that, “ this makes partnerships among policymakers, regulators, and the media even more important.”

“Aligning fiscal and monetary policies is essential to strengthening the financial system, enhancing regulation, and ensuring resilience, especially as technological innovation and digital finance continue to expand. “Better coordination promotes transparency, accountability, policy discipline and credibility, leading to improved economic outcomes.

The media also has an important role in explaining policies clearly and accurately to citizens,” she said. In his presentation, the Director of Monetary Policy at the CBN, Dr, Victor Oboh, also stated that: “A well-aligned policy environment which includes coordinated fiscal consolidation and prudent monetary policy, provides a stable macro-economy and enhances the resilience of the financial system.”

Oboh, who was represented by Assistant Director, Monetary Policy Department at the CBN, Dr. Udoma Afangideh, noted that the apex bank regards monetary–fiscal coordination as being foundational to its B mandate of price and financial system stability.

He said: “Monetary and fiscal policy shape macroeconomic conditions and ensure financial stability. When these two policy instruments work at cross-purposes, the outcome is often instability, rising inflation, exchange-rate volatility.

Conversely, when fiscal prudence and disciplined monetary management move in harmony, they create a strong foundation for a robust financial system.” He further stated that: “Policy alignment enhances the transmission of monetary policy, and supports its overarching goal of fostering a robust and resilient financial system.”

The CBN Director, who noted that some of the advantages of monetary-fiscal policy alignment include that it enhances investor confidence, reduces systemic and sovereign risks, ensures interest rate, exchange rate and inflation rate stability, strengthens the domestic market and promotes longterm investment, disclosed that the apex bank has reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Finance on ensuring effective monetary-fiscal policy coordination.

In the same vein, the Chief Economic Strategist at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Professor Ken Ife, in his presentation, harped on the importance of monetary-fiscal policy alignment. He advocated for the setting up of a Monetary-Fiscal Policy Council-a forum of fiscal and monetary authorities- for policy alignment.

He listed the functions of such a forum to include, agreeing on macro targets by jointly setting achievable and consistent targets for inflation, GDP growth, and the fiscal deficitto-GDP ratio and borrowing profile, establishing the Debt to GDP ratios, debt service to revenue ratios for federal, state and local government.

He also said that the forum will look into joint liquidity forecasting which according to him, entails, sharing real-time data on expected government revenue/expenditure and foreign exchange flows to enable the CBN to accurately forecast market liquidity and plan its operations.

In addition, he said the forum will be responsible for contingency planning by developing and agreeing upon pre-defined responses to potential economic shocks (e.g., oil price collapse, global recession) to ensure a unified and swift reaction.

He stressed that the Federal Ministry of Finance and CBN must collaborate on legislation that enhances the powers and scope of financial regulation, particularly in managing systemic risk. He listed areas of collaboration to include, crisis resolution which entails developing a unified framework for resolving banking or financial sector crises without legislative delay or political interference, deposit protection which ensures that the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) is adequately capitalized and its mandate is harmonized with the CBN’s regulatory framework and establishment of CBN-SEC Joint supervision of crypto regulation, as it impacts the banking and other financial institutions.

Conclusion

While it might still be too early, for instance, to tell how long it will take the fiscal authorities to tackle the structural factors driving inflationary pressures, analysts support the CBN’s push for strong monetaryfiscal policy alignment as data shows that this plays a critical role in strengthening the financial system and ensuring macroeconomic stability.