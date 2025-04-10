CBN: Purchasing Managers’ Index Rose To 52.3 In March

Share

The country’s compos – ite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 52.3 index points in March 2025, indicating expansion in economic activities for the third consecutive month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

According to the March 2025 PMI report released by the apex bank on Wednesday, “the Composite PMI and the three sector indices – Industry, Services and Agriculture – recorded expansion, signaling improvements in economic activities across sectors.”

Specifically, the report stated that the PMI index for industry stood at 51.5 in March while services and agriculture stood at 51.5 and 54.7 respectively.

It added: “A further breakdown of the 36 subsectors reviewed across the Industry, Services and Agriculture Sectors showed that Twenty-four (24) subsectors reported growth in economic activities with Forestry reporting the highest growth during the review month.

“Twelve (12) sub-sectors recorded decline in economic activities with Nonmetallic Mineral Products reporting highest decline.”

The report further said: “Among the 17 subsectors surveyed in the Industry sector, 9 recorded expansions, while the remaining 8 subsectors indicated contraction.

The sub-sector with the highest expansion was Water Supply, Sewerage & Waste Management, while Cement recorded the highest contraction.”

For the Services sector, the report said: “Among the 14 sub-sectors covered in the survey, 10 recorded expansion, while 4 subsectors indicated contraction.

Finance & Insurance subsector achieved the highest expansion, while transportation & warehousing recorded the highest contraction.”

According to the report, all the five subsectors under the Agriculture Sector recorded expansions in March with the Forestry sub-sector recording the highest expansion.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

