CBN: Purchasing Managers’ Index Dipped To 52.1 In May

Share

The country’s composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell slightly to 52.1 index points in May this year from 52.2 index points in the preceding month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.

According to the PMI report for May 2025 released by the apex bank, yesterday, the 52.1 index points, however, indicates an expansion in economic activities for the sixth consecutive month.

Specifically, the report said: “The composite PMI and the three sector indices-Industry, Services and Agriculture, recorded expansion, signaling improvement in economic activity across all sectors.”

It also stated that the sustained expansion across key sectors, “underpins a favourable outlook for Q2 2025.” The report further indicates that the composite output, new orders and employment indices recorded growth last month as they stood at 52.5, 52.7 and 51.1 points respectively.

In addition, the composite stock of raw materials and the suppliers’ delivery time also indicated growth at 51.4 and 52.3 index points respectively.

For the key sectors, the report shows that the Industry sector PMI stood at 51.6 index points in May 2025, while the Services sector PMI and the Agriculture sector PMI stood at 51.7 points and 53.4 points respectively.

Meanwhile, the CBN also released its Inflation Expectations Survey Report for May 2025 yesterday, which shows that majority of respondents believe that the current inflation rate is high.

The report also indicates that majority of firms in the country identify high energy costs, especially fuel, diesel, and electricity, as the leading cause of rising inflation in the country.

According to the report, 90.8 percent of respondent firms ranked energy costs, such as expenses on Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), diesel, and electricity, as the top factor contributing to inflation.

Other drivers of inflation, according to respondent firms, include, exchange rate, transport costs, interest rates, insecurity, infrastructural challenges, natural disasters and activities of middlemen.

The report read: “Respondents (Businesses and Households) identified energy, exchange rate, and transportation as the top three inflation drivers.

However, natural disasters, activities of middlemen, and infrastructural challenges were perceived as less significant contributors to inflation drivers in the review period.”

Share