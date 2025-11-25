CBN Proposes Five-Year Ban For Serial Dud Cheque Issuers

Citing what it described as “the latitude with which some customers of banks and other financial institutions have continued to issue dud cheques on their accounts,” despite the provisions of extant laws and regulations, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has put forward further measures to dissuade the issuance of dud cheques.

The new measures are contained in an exposure draft of, “Guidelines on the treatment of dud cheques by banks and Other Financial Institutions (OFIs) in Nigeria,” released by the apex bank yesterday.

According to the CBN, stakeholder comments and feedback on the new guidelines, which the regulator said superseded earlier circulars/regulations issued on dud cheques in the country, should be sent to it within three weeks from November 24, 2025.

Under the new guidelines, the CBN recommended that the penalty for customers that issue cheques on accounts with insufficient funds is a “returned cheque charge in line with the provisions of the Guide to Charges by Banks, Other Financial and NonBank Financial Institutions.”

For customers who are classified as serial dud cheque issuers, that is, customers that have issued a dud cheque three times in the banking system, the penalty is getting barred for five years from services, such as accessing the clearing system, accessing credit from the banking industry and opening a current account.

Also, the sanction for financial institutions, which fail to carry out their roles and responsibilities as stipulated in the guidelines, such as not carrying out necessary checks to ensure that the customer qualifies as a dud cheque issuer, is a minimum penalty of N2,000,000 per infraction for Commercial, Merchant and Non-Interest Banks, N1,000,000 for State and National Primary Mortgage Banks, N1,000,000 for National Microfinance Banks, N500,000 for State MFBs, N250,000 for Tier 1 Unit MFBs and N100,000 for Tier 2 Unit MFBs.

Similarly, the penalty for financial institutions that fail to render returns on the CBN’s Credit Risk Management System (CRMS), is a minimum penalty of N2,000,000 per infraction for Commercial, Merchant and Non-Interest Banks; N1,000,000 for State and National Primary Mortgage Banks, N1,000,000 for National Microfinance Banks, N500,000 for State MFBs, N250,000 for Tier 1 Unit MFBs and N100,000 for Tier 2 Unit MFBs.

Other responsibilities for financial institutions include, keeping a copy of the dud cheque for a minimum period of 5 years, while the original cheque shall be returned to the payee; performing status checks on the dud cheque database before opening a current account for a customer; ensuring that customers are informed about the consequences of issuing dud cheques before the issuance of cheque book (which should form part of the terms and conditions of cheque book requisition); informing the customer when a cheque is returned as dud with details of the instrument and canceling the remaining cheque leaves held by a serial dud cheque issuer.