CBN Projects External Reserves To Hit $51.04bn In 2026

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has projected that the country’s external reserves will rise to $51.04 billion in 2026, supported by ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market.

The apex bank made the projection in its macroeconomic outlook for 2026, released on Tuesday, also forecasting that the economy will expand by 4.49 per cent, up from an estimated 3.89 per cent in 2025.

According to the report, headline inflation is expected to ease to an average of 12.94 per cent in 2026, driven by declining food and Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) prices.

“The year 2026 presents a realistic window of opportunity for macroeconomic stabilisation. The Nigerian economy is expected to continue expanding, with growth projected at 4.49 per cent, underpinned by broad-based structural reforms and a gradually easing monetary policy stance,” the report stated.

It added that these measures are expected to improve the business environment, boost investor confidence, and support private-sector-led growth. Gains from increased production and investment in the oil sector, enhanced domestic refining capacity, and improved security surveillance are also expected to complement growth.

On external reserves, the CBN said: “The positive trend in the external position is expected to be sustained in 2026, supported by strong exports, steady remittance inflows, increased oil and gas output, improved domestic refining capacity, and rising global demand from key trading partners.

The current account surplus is projected at $18.81 billion, while portfolio investment inflows and external borrowings are expected to keep the financial account in a net borrowing position of $10.15 billion.

The International Investment Position (IIP) is projected at a net borrowing position of $69.58 billion, with attractive yields anticipated to boost capital inflows. Reforms in the foreign exchange market are expected to sustain exchange rate stability.”

The CBN also described its fiscal outlook for 2026 as optimistic, driven by sustained non-oil revenue collection, implementation of the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, and other policy reforms.

Federal Government retained revenue and expenditure are projected at N35.51 trillion and N47.64 trillion, respectively, resulting in a provisional deficit of N12.14 trillion (3.01% of GDP). Public debt as a percentage of GDP is projected at 34.68 per cent by end-2026, compared with 33.98 per cent as of June 2025.

However, the report highlighted potential risks to the outlook, including unexpected inflationary pressures, fiscal slippages, disruptions in crude oil production, adverse climatic conditions, geopolitical tensions, trade protectionism, and financial sector vulnerabilities such as rising non-performing loans and banking sector concentration risks.

In his foreword, CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso said: “The expected continuation of the disinflationary trend provides a firm basis for the Bank’s gradual transition to a full-fledged inflation-targeting framework. Likewise, the exchange rate is projected to remain broadly stable, supported by rising diaspora remittances, higher oil receipts, and strong investor confidence. The Bank remains committed to balancing price stability with sustainable economic growth.”