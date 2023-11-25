CBN Probe Should Be Extended To NNPC, Other Agencies –Idimogu

Hon. Jude Idimogu, a former Lagos lawmaker, has expressed regret over discrepancies in Kano Appeal Court judgments and certified copies. In an interview with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Idimogu called on Nigerians to view President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing reforms as a crucial step toward national repair. Acknowledging the prevailing high inflation, Idimogu asserted that the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government’s intentions are benevolent, emphasising that the benefits for the masses will materialise in due course.

There have been accusations that your party is influencing the judgements of the Courts of Appeal with the governorship cases in Lagos, Kano and Zamfara States, what would you say about this?

It’s not so, my party is not influencing any judgement in our favour. Don’t forget that the three arms of government are independent. The Federal Government, controlled by President Bola Tinubu, is not the kind that would meddle with court judgements. I can remember Zamfara State in 2019, when the APC won all the seats including those in the state house of assembly, the National Assembly and the governorship elections, but the court said that they did not do what they ought to do at the primaries, and the Supreme Court nullified all their elections and gave all the seats to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

So, what do you say about this. What is happening in Plateau State is not the first time. Remember, Rivers State in 2019, the court nullified the primaries the APC then as they had factions led by Rotimi Amaechi and another person. Talking about Kano State, nothing like that happened. I am not holding briefs for the judges because sometimes it looks as if they give conflicting judgements, but they followed due process. What kind of mistakes is that such that the certified true copy of the judgement is saying something different from the judgement?

Its conflict confuses the masses such that Nigerians don’t have trust in the judiciary again. But, for me, they are humans, on what happened in Kano, I am not happy with the error, they should sit down and ensure that it does not happen again in their own interest and for that of the country. But to say that the APC meddle with court judgements, I don’t believe that. The judges are giving judgements based on their interpretation of the laws.

But some people are saying that there is need for a reform in the Nigerian judiciary and former president Olusegun Obasanjo said that three people cannot determine the fate of millions of Nigerians just like a retired Supreme Court justice said some judges are corrupt, how would you react to this?

Reform is important, and I am also not happy that thousands or millions of people would vote for a candidate and three people would just sit down and cancel the election. I don’t think it’s fair enough, it’s as if these three people are wiser than thousands or millions of people. But the fact remains that there are laws and conditions that guide how parties conduct themselves for elections, the parties also have their laws and it is the job of the judiciary to interprete the laws and the constitution. They are doing their job, the only thing is that we are all human beings so we cannot say all of them are free of corruption.

I could remember when former president Muhammadu Buhari directed the DSS to search the houses of some judges to look for evidences over corruption allegations. So, we need a reform in the judiciary, even the electoral laws have to be updated and amended. It’s not good enough that people would vote and the elections would be cancelled just like that. Politicians usually cause confusions and go to the courts to get judgements, this it not fair to the electorate and the country.

There is no way issues would not come up and the courts would still do their jobs as the last hope of the common man. But I think that once elections are conducted, both the elections and pre-election matters should be settled before anybody is sworn-in either as president, governor, National Assembly members or members of the state house of assembly. Elections should be done on time and we can conduct six months or more before swearing in so that we can conclude all court cases so that nobody can come up with any case after someone has been sworn-in and he would now use the state resources to defend himself. This is affecting us as a country.

Talking about the Federal Government, things appear not to be going well as Nigerians are suffering, what do you think should be done urgently to ameliorate this?

Yes, the prices of goods and services are very high and we all know the cause, apart from what is happening all over the world as prices of goods and services are going up everywhere, it is because of the removal of fuel subsidy. This made it about 400% increment from less than N200 per litre to about N600 per litre. It is affecting everybody in terms of transportation, movement, and everything that we do.

The issue of equating foreign exchange; both official and parallel markets, has moved our official rate from N400 to N700 or N800. We are import dependent, so it’s a challenge, majority of our goods are imported. It would take time for things to get better, may be next year. Whatever the government has put in place to get foreign exchange, or dollars as the Federal Government has promised should be allowed to work so that we can have a stabilised exchange rate. If that is done between now and June, 2024, things would be better.

I am also happy with the way the President is trying to market Nigeria and our economy. Even if it is just half of those promises from the foreign investors come to Nigeria, it would be okay, Nigerians should encourage him. We don’t have any other country apart from this. Even in other countries, taxes are going up, things are going up. It’s a global effect, nobody is an Island. Whatever is happening to Country A is happening to Country B. A lot of things have gone bad and it will be hard to repair them. For instance, if you want to borrow money from a bank, the interest rate is about 26 or 30%.

I don’t know the kind of investment you can do to pay the capital and interest. It’s affecting the economy and salaries and wages have not been reviewed. I can see some savings that the Federal Government is making from subsidy removal or else the money would just be going to criminally-minded Nigerians, who had been enjoying the money more than anybody. I am also happy with the private investigators over what is happening in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). This is the first time that any government would do this. I believe after CBN, they should go to agencies such as the NNPC.

This is a way of fighting corruption, what we are seeing is great and some stolen money are being recovered. We should support our government on this. I believe that the President is sincere, and he wants the best for this country. It’s not easy to take certain actions like the removal of fuel subsidy. It is only a man that has a good heart, a strong heart and the political will that can do that. Look at the past governments, they were just removing it in bits and there were troubles. We should encourage them to be more transparent and accountable.

That takes us to the issue of some reports about public procurement in Lagos State

…I cannot comment on that because I was in the Assembly. But it’s an eye opener, they should sit down and look at this and take necessary precautions. It’s not only the executive that is being indicted, even the assembly. But I am happy that the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly has called for investigation on this. It’s an eye opener that we should not take certain things for granted, when people come for appropriation, they should look at it properly. The Governor even said that he doesn’t mind criticisms, so the government must be sure of their figures and let them be what they can defend.