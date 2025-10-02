CBN: Private Sector Credit Falls 0.40% to N75.83trn In August

Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) declined marginally by 0.40 per cent (₦302 billion) to ₦75.83 trillion in August 2025, compared with ₦76.14 trillion recorded in June 2025, according to the latest “Money and Credit Statistics” published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on its website on Thursday.

However, on a year-on-year basis, PSCE increased by 1.48 per cent (₦1.10 trillion) in August 2025, compared with ₦74.73 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the data further shows that net credit to the government also declined in August, falling by 2.51 per cent (₦594.55 billion) to ₦23.13 trillion, from ₦23.73 trillion in June 2025.

Year-on-year, net credit to the government dropped sharply by 25.74 per cent (₦8.02 trillion) from ₦31.15 trillion in August 2024.

The data indicates that credit to the private sector, which had been falling for the third consecutive month as of June, extended its decline into August, as CBN is yet to release figures for July.

Analysts attribute the persistent downtrend in net domestic credit to the impact of the CBN’s monetary tightening measures, which saw the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) maintained at 27.5 per cent between November 2024 and July 2025.

While these measures have helped curb inflation and support naira stability, they have also increased borrowing costs, making credit more expensive for businesses.

However, at the apex bank’s 302nd Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting last month, the MPR was cut by 50 basis points to 27 per cent, the first reduction in five years. Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank predict this policy shift will likely boost credit to “credit-sensitive sectors” such as manufacturing, construction, and real estate, which experienced moderation in Q2 2025.

The analysts stated:

“We believe this shift to a more accommodative stance, after a prolonged period of tightening, should start to ease financing constraints for businesses and households, boosting credit-sensitive sectors such as manufacturing, construction, and real estate.”

Meanwhile, the CBN’s latest data also shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) declined by 0.92 per cent (₦41.14 billion) to ₦4.45 trillion in August, from ₦4.49 trillion in June 2025.

Similarly, Currency in Circulation fell by 1.70 per cent to ₦4.92 trillion in August, compared with ₦5.007 trillion in June 2025.