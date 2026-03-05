CBN: Private Sector Credit Down 0.78% To N75.83trn In January

Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) fell marginally by 0.78 per cent, or N593. 02 billion, to N75.83 trillion in January 2026, compared with the N75.24 trillion recorded in December 2025, according to the latest “Money and Credit Statistics” released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday.

The data also shows that on a Year -on-Year basis, PSCE declined by 1.99 per cent, or N1.54 trillion in January 2026, compared with the N77.38 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the data further shows that net credit to the government equally eased in January 2026, falling by 0.10 per cent, or N34.20 billion, to N34.19 trillion from N34.22 trillion in the preceding month.

However, Year-on-year, net credit to the government rose sharply by 36.59 per cent, or N9.16 trillion, in January 2026 compared with the N25.03 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

Further analysis of the data indicates that prior to its decline in January, credit to the country’s private sector had maintained an upward trend in the last four months of 2025, rising from N72.53 trillion in September, to N74.41 trillion in October, N74.63 trillion in November and N75.83 trillion in December.

Analysts note that credit to the private sector maintained an upward trend between September and December, last year, because even though the CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) reduced the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR)- the benchmark interest rate- by 50 basis points to 27.00 per cent at its September meeting and left the rate unchanged at its meeting in November, the Committee at that November meeting, eased financial conditions by adjusting the asymmetric corridor around the MPR to +50/- 450bps from +250/- 250bps.

This move, analysts said, was aimed at boosting credit expansion to the real sector. According to industry watchers, the decline in credit to the private sector in January is the result of elevated interest rates, occasioned by the CBN’s tightening measures, as well as cautious lending by banks due to rising default risks.

In fact, the CBN’s latest data shows that Currency Outside Banks (COB) declined by 3.66 per cent, or N197.68 billion, to N5.21 trillion in January 2026 from N5.41 trillion in the preceding month.

Similarly, Currency in Circulation fell marginally by 0.03 per cent to N5.731 trillion in January, from N5.732 trillion in December 2025.