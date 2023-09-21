CBN Postpones 293rd MPC Meeting

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has postponed the 293rd meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

The apex bank who made the development known in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Abdulmumin Isa did not give any reason for the postponement of the meeting

Isa, however, said a new date will be communicated.

READ ALSO:

The MPC, which was scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week, would have allowed the committee to review the country’s interest rate position of the CBN amidst growing inflation concerns.

Analysts expect the meeting to also serve as a validation session as President Bola Tinubu has named new governor and deputy governors for the bank, awaiting confirmation by the Senate.

It is unclear if the leadership change at the bank is the cause of the postponement.