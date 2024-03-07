CBN: POS Pushes ATM Transactions Down by 26.3% to N5.21TRN

The value of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) transactions fell by N5.21 trillion or 26.26 per cent to N14.63 trillion in June 2023 compared with N19.84 trillion at the end of December 2022, the economic report for H1’23 published by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown. The report also indicates that the volume of ATM transactions dropped to 519.52 billion in June last year compared with 795.29 billion at the end of December 2022.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the report, however, shows that transactions via Point of Sale (PoS) terminals, surged by N23.17 trillion or 91.69 per cent to N48.44 trillion in June 2023 compared with N25.27 trillion at the end of December 2022. Similarly, the value of internet banking hit N462.17 trillion in June last year compared with N435.36 trillion at the end of December 2022.

Further findings by New Telegraph indicate that with the increased adoption of e-payment channels, occasioned by the apex bank’s introduction of the cashless policy in 2012, the value and volume of ATM transactions, until 2021, used to be larger than what was recorded via other epayment platforms such as PoS terminals, for instance.

Specifically, data obtained from the CBN shows that in 2012, the total value of ATM transactions was N1.98 trillion compared with N48 billion for PoS terminals. In 2013, the total value of ATM transactions increased to N2.8 trillion as against PoS terminals’ N161 billion. In 2014, the total value of ATM transactions rose to N3.6 trillion, while PoS increased to N312 billion. Also, in 2015, the total value of ATM transactions increased to N3.9 trillion compared with N448 billion recorded for PoS terminals.

In 2016, the total value of ATM transactions rose to N4.9 trillion, while PoS increased to N758 billion. In 2017, the total value of ATM transactions increased to N6.4 trillion while PoS transactions’ value rose to N1.4 trillion. In 2018, the total value of ATM transactions was N6.5 trillion compared with N2.4 trillion for PoS terminals. For 2019, the total value of ATM transactions stood at N6.51 trillion compared with N3.20 trillion for PoS terminals.

According to the CBN, the total value of ATM transactions from January to August 2020 was N12 trillion as against N2.81 trillion for PoS. However, in 2021, the total value of ATM transactions stood at N21.23 trillion, compared with N24.46 trillion recorded for PoS transactions. The decline in the value of ATM transactions compared with PoS transactions continued in 2022 as the former stood at N32.65 trillion compared with N41.04 trillion for the latter.

Analysts note that ATMs have played a key role in helping the CBN to try to achieve the objectives of its cashless policy as the regulator’s data shows that the total number of ATMs across Nigerian banks, which stood at 10,000 in 2011, grew to 17,000 in 2015 and 18,000 in 2017, before hitting 19,392 as of December 2022.