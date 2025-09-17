CBN Policies Already Stimulating Growth, Financial Inclusiveness –AG Director

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, is highly committed to stimulating productivity and financial inclusiveness, as well as delivering on his core mandate of monetary and price stability.

This was explained by the Acting Director Corporate Communications of the CBN, Hakama Sidi Ali, during the CBN Fair in Kano, yesterday, insisting that the apex bank governor’s policies and reforms has since started yielding sound quality results.

She noted that the Fair is designed as a platform to interact with members of the public on the policies of the CBN for sustainable economic growth and development of Nigeria. Hakama said the theme of the Fair “Driving Alternative Payment Channels as Tools for Financial Inclusion, Growth and Accelerated Economic, Development” was carefully chosen to address the links that catalyse SMEs and other critical activities for the muchneeded price stability.

She said: “These efforts have already started yielding positive results, which include increases of inflows of foreign investments, positive trade balances and remarkable progress in financial inclusion.”