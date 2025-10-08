CBN: PMI Rose To 54.0 In September

The country’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 54.0 index points in September 2025 from 51.7 index points in August 2025, “indicating a stronger and broad-based expansion in aggregate economic activity,” and marking the tenth consecutive month of expansion, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) PMI report for last month.

The report, released yesterday, stated that the Composite PMI, alongside its three major sectoral indices—Industry, Services, and Agriculture—“recorded expansions, collectively signalling improvement in economic activity,” adding that: “The expansions recorded across the three sectors provide strong evidence of a broad-based growth momentum, underpinning a positive economic outlook in Q3 2025.

Specifically, the report said that the industry sector PMI stood at 51.4 index points in September 2025 and that 11 of the 17 subsectors surveyed reported growth, “highlighting a moderate but broad-based improvement in industrial activity.” Also, the Service Sector PMI stood at 54.7 points in September 2025, indicating sustained expansion for the eighth consecutive month.

According to the report, 12 of the 14 subsectors surveyed recorded growth in business activity, “underscoring the broad-based nature of the sector’s performance.” On the Agriculture sector, the report said: “The Agriculture Sector index, at 54.8 points, indicated an overall expansion in September 2025.

The sector’s PMI in the review month marks its fourteenth consecutive month of expansion, the strongest among the three composite sectors, thereby reaffirming its leading role in overall economic activity.” It added: “A further breakdown of the 36 subsectors across the Industry, Services and Agriculture Sectors showed that Twenty-eight (28) subsectors reported expansion in economic activity during the review month, with the Forestry subsector posting the strongest growth.

“Only eight (8) subsectors recorded mild contractions in economic activities, with Nonmetallic Mineral Products reporting the highest decline. However, the overall impact was insignificant to offset the broad-based expansion observed across the other subsectors.”