CBN: PMI Inched Up To 55.4 In October

The country’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 55.4 index points in October 2025 from 54.0 index points in September 2025, “indicating a stronger and broad-based expansion in aggregate economic activity,” and marking the eleventh consecutive month of expansion, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) PMI report for last month.

According to the report, released yesterday, out of the 36 subsectors covered in the survey, 25 experienced expansion in economic activity.

It stated: “The Compos- rate stability drives price moderation ite PMI, alongside its three major sectoral indices—Industry, Services, and Agriculture—recorded expansions, collectively signalling improvement in economic activity.

The expansions recorded across the three sectors provide strong evidence of a broad-based growth momentum, underpinning a positive economic outlook in Q4 2025.

Specifically, the report said that the industry sector PMI stood at 54.2 index points in October,” driven by increases recorded in all the sectoral indicators.”

Also, the Service Sector PMI stood at 55.6 points in October 2025, “attributable to increased business activities,” while the agriculture sector PMI expanded for the fifteenth consecutive month to 55.7 in October. The report attributed the expansion in the agriculture sector last month to an increase in general farming activities.