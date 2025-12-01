CBN: PMI Hits 56.4 In November

The country’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 56.4 index points in November 2025 from 55.4 index points in the previous month, “signaling expansion in aggregate economic activity for the twelfth consecutive month,” according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) PMI report for November 2025.

The report said that out of the 36 subsectors covered in the survey, 29 experienced expansion in economic activity, representing the “strongest expansion signal recorded so far in 2025.”

It stated: “The Composite PMI, alongside its three major sectoral indices—Industry, Services, and Agriculture—recorded expansions, collectively signalling improvement in economic activity.

The expansions recorded across the three sectors provide strong evidence of a broad-based growth momentum, underpinning a positive economic outlook in Q4 2025.”

Specifically, the report said that with its PMI standing at 54.2 index points in November 2025, the industry sector posted expansion in November,” driven by increases recorded in most of the sectoral indicators.”

It also stated that the Service Sector PMI stood at 56.8 points in November2025, recording expansion for the tenth consecutive month, which is “attributable to increased business activities.” Similarly, the agriculture sector PMI expanded for the sixteenth consecutive month to 58.2 in November 2025.

According to the report: “The main driver of the expansion was increase in general farming activities.” “Overall, the November 2025 PMI data indicate a continued expansion in economic activities across all sectors, surpassing all earlier indices in the year,” the report added.