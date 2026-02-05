CBN: PMI Eases To 55.7 In January

Aggregate economic activity expanded for the fourteenth consecutive month in January 2026, but at a slower pace as the composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 55.7 points from 57.6 in the previous month, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) PMI report for December 2025.

According to the report, out of the 36 subsectors covered in the survey, 31 experienced expansion in economic activity. It said: “The Composite PMI, alongside its three major sectoral indices—Industry, Services, and Agriculture—recorded expansions, collectively signalling improvement in economic activity.

The expansions recorded across the three sectors provide strong evidence of a robust and sustainable momentum, underpinning a positive economic outlook in Q1 2026.” On the three major sectoral indices, the report said that the industry sector PMI stood at 56.0 points in January 2026, “driven by increases recorded across all sectoral indicators.”

It further said that 14 of the 17 subsectors of the industry sector recorded expansion while the remaining three subsectors recorded contractions.

It, however, noted that the contractions were “marginal and insignificant to offset the overall positive performance of the sector, which maintained an expansionary trajectory.”

The report also stated that the Service Sector PMI stood at 54.5 points in January 2026, indicating continued expansion in services-related activities for the twelfth consecutive month.”

Similarly, according to the report, the agriculture sector PMI expanded for the eighteen consecutive month in January 2026 as it stood at 54. 2points. “All the five subsectors within the agriculture sector recorded expansions in the review month, with Livestock posting the strongest growth,” the report said.