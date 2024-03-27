CBN Pledges Collaboration With Afreximbank To Develop Supply Chain Finance

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said that it will partner with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to ensure the development of supply chain finance as an alternative source of funding for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Governor of the apex bank, Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, stated this in his speech at the “Supply Chain Finance and Factoring” workshop hosted by Afreximbank in collaboration with Woodhall Capital in Lagos on Tuesday. Cardoso, who was represented at the event by the bank’s Deputy Director, Other Financial institutions Supervision Department Mr. Abayomi Arogundade, noted that the workshop was held after Afreximbank launched its supply chain finance product, in partnership with Sterling Bank, on Monday.

He stated that even as the apex bank is constantly collaborating with Afreximbank to ensure that there is a regulation for factoring, both financial institutions will, “work together to see how it(supply chain finance) can come under regulation or what regulation can do to assist in the development of the (trade) product.” According to him, “supply-chain finance has become the fastest-growing trade product globally and this highly due to its obvious benefit as it enables suppliers who are often SMEs to access finance for working capital at a lower cost through an internet based system designed for simplicity, speed, and minimal operational risks.”

He further said: “This workshop is a welcome one because what we need is sustainable growth and development in Nigeria. And like every other economy, MSMEs and SMEs have been identified as the backbone of most healthy and prosperous economies of the world. SMEs employ about 60 to 70 of the workforces and they generate more than half of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of most countries and the case is not different in Nigeria.