CBN Pegs Banks’ Minimum Trade On EFEMS At $100,000

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday set the minimum tradable amount for interbank foreign exchange (FX) trading via the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS)at$100,000, “with incremental clip sizes of $50,000.”

The apex bank stated this in guidelines posted on its website, which it said regulated the operations of interbank foreign exchange (FX) trading via the Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS).

According to a circular signed by the Director of the Financial Markets Department, Omolara Duke, the EFEMS initiative is designed to ensure “transparent, fair, and efficient FX trading, minimise counterparty risks, and enforce compliance with CBN regulations.”

To facilitate interbank trading under this framework, the CBN also approved Bloomberg BMatch as the designated platform supporting EFEMS and mandated all market participants to adhere strictly to the guidelines and any future amendments that it may issue.

The guidelines state that Authorised dealers, financial institutions licensed by the CBN will access the EFEMS platform with unique dealing codes assigned by Bloomberg Launch Pad.

According to the guidelines, the trading system will operate exclusively for spot FX transactions between the naira and the United States dollar, with the possibility of introducing other currency pairs upon further CBN directives.

Also, trades will be conducted between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm West African time on business days, while, “all unmatched orders will be cleared at the market’s close and may be resubmitted the following business day,” the CBN stated in the document, adding that while quotes on EFEMS would remain anonymous until matched, “Matched trades will reveal counterparty details for settlement purposes.”

Furthermore, the guidelines said that market participants are required to set and maintain credit and settlement limits for their counterparties, including the CBN, noting that transactions exceeding these limits will not be executed.

The guidelines emphasised the importance of maintaining accountability, stating that “all trades consummated on EFEMS are binding, unless canceled by mutual agreement of both parties with written approval from the CBN.”

