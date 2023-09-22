CBN, Partners Set to Host IFIC 2023

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) yesterday said that it is set to host, in collaboration with its partners, the second edition of the International Financial Inclusion Conference (#IFIC2023) scheduled to hold on October 5 and 6, 2023 in Lagos. According to a press release by the Director, Corporation Communications Department at the apex bank, Dr. Isa AbdulMumin, the conference has as its theme: “Financial Inclusion for All: Global Insights for Local Impact.”

The statement said: “Hosted by the CBN and partner agencies within the National Financial Inclusion Governance Committees, IFIC 2023 is an engagement platform for global thought leaders, regulators, and other stakeholders to discuss and collaborate on contemporary strategies for accelerating financial inclusion in the African continent and globally.”

The list of keynote speakers for the conference, include Dr. Chea Serey, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia; Dr. Alfred Hannig, Executive Director, Alliance for Financial Inclusion; and Dr. Reza Baqir, former Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan.

The statement also said that key topics to be explored include, fintech-driven last mile solutions, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence, inclusive product innovation (non-interest finance), leveraging payment systems to scale financial inclusion in excluded segments – women, rural, youth and MSMEs, Consumer protection, fraud and data privacy, among others.

Other highlights include Innovation Labs, financial inclusion awards and other side events, with opportunities to showcase Nigeria as an investment destination to support economic development within Nigeria and the sub-region.

The maiden edition the I F I C , which held at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja in 2022, was well attended by senior g o v e r n m e n t officials from within and outside the country, including f o r m e r President Muhammadu Buhari and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.