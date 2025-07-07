CBN Orders Banks Under Regulatory Forebearance To Submit Capital Plans

…clarifies charges on BVN for Nigerians in the Diaspora

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has given lenders under regulatory forebearance until the end of the week to submit plans to address capital shortfalls.

The apex bank also ended waivers on troubled loans introduced during the pandemic. A circular posted on its website on Monday directed the affected lenders to submit “a comprehensive capital restoration plan to the CBN on or before the 10th working day, following the end of the quarter from June.”

According to the circular, plans must include current provisioning status, restructured loans, capital adequacy calculations and additional Tier 1 capital instruments and will be subject to regulatory review and approval.

The central bank, effective June 30, also scrapped Covid-era relief measures, including rules that allowed lenders to issue risky loans without setting aside adequate reserves and exceed the lending limit to a single borrower.

Last month, the CBN lenders under regulatory forbearance to halt dividend payments, director bonuses, and foreign investments. In 2024, it raised minimum capital requirements for the industry 10-fold.