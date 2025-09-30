CBN, OAGF: We Didn’t Release Withheld Osun LG Funds To APC Chairmen, Councillors

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) yesterday, before the Federal High Court in Abuja, denied the release of the withheld Osun State Local Government financial allocations to the chairmen and councillors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2022.

The two Federal Government agencies insisted that the claim of the release of the funds to the disputed chairmen and councillors whose tenure would expire on October 22 was at the realm of rumours. CBN and OAGF’s denial of release of the withheld funds came when counsel to the Osun State Government, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN) told Justice Emeka Nwite that the funds which are a subject of litigation before his court had been surprisingly released between Thursday and Friday last week unlawfully to the APC chairmen.

Adetunbi specifically confirmed that in spite of the order of the court that status quo should be maintained pending the resolution of the suit on the financial allocation, CBN and OAGF released the withheld money through special accounts opened for the disputed Local Government chairmen.

The senior lawyer, however, said that in a swift reaction, the Osun State Government approached a High Court of Oyo State and secured a restraining order against the bank, stopping it from disbursing the fund to the affected persons.

Adetunbi further told the court that his client had to approach the Oyo State High Court because their counterpart in Osun State had been on strike.

While admitting that the restraining order had been served on the bank, CBN and OAGF, he said that he had no documentary evidence as at the time of his submissions to be placed before the court In their reactions Murtala Abdulrasheed and Tajudeen Oladoja, both SANs and representing CBN and OAGF respectively, denied that their clients have effected the release of the money to the APC local government chairmen as alleged by the plaintiff.

In their separate submissions, the two senior lawyers, who aligned with themselves, insisted that the information by the plaintiff counsel remained rumours in the absence of documentary evidence. Meanwhile, Justice Nwite has fixed October 16, for ruling on whether or not the suit should be returned to Osogbo.