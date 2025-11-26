CBN: Non-Oil Exports Generated $5.49bn In 7 Months

Earnings from non-oil exports amounted to $5.49 billion between January and July this year, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows. The amount is $1.43 billion, or 35.22 per cent, higher than the $4.06 billion that the country generated from non-oil exports in the corresponding period of last year.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the economic report for July 2025 recently released by the CBN, as well as a review of the apex bank’s quarterly economic reports for recent quarters, indicates that although oil and gas as well as refined petroleum products exports, still account for over 80 per cent of the country’s foreign exchange earnings, there was a significant increase in earnings from non-oil exports between January 2024 and July this year.

For instance, the Bank’s quarterly economic reports show that non-oil export receipts stood at $2.34 billion in Q2 2025; $2.40 billion in Q1 2025; $2.04 billion in Q4 2024; $1.87 billion in Q3’24; $1.76 billion in Q2 2024 and $1.77 billion in Q1’24.

Also, in its economic report for July 2025, the CBN stated that: “Non-oil export earnings increased in the review period, largely on account of higher receipts from mineral products. Non-oil export earnings increased to $0.75 billion, from $0.68 billion in the preceding month.

“Analysis of non-oil export by destination showed Brazil as the leading destination, accounting for 15.91 per cent, followed by The Netherlands (13.17%) and Germany (9.23%). Notable export destinations were Malaysia and China (5.71% apiece), Japan (5.49%), Belgium (5.26%), Switzerland (4.33%), Vietnam (3.35%) and Argentina (3.31%).

Other destinations accounted for the balance.” “The report further said: “In terms of products, cocoa beans was Nigeria’s highest non-oil export at 23.15 per cent, followed by urea (19.28%), cocoa products (10.45%), cashew nuts (5.55%), aluminium (4.72%), copper (3.42%), and sesame seeds (2.21%), while other products accounted for the balance.”

Analysts note that the CBN’s liberalisation of the forex market in June 2023, which led to the devaluation of the naira, played a key role in boosting the country’s export earnings last year.

Indeed, commenting on the foreign trade report for Q3 2024, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), analysts at CSL Research pointed out that the devaluation of the naira on the official market, “contributed to increased export values, driving export activities and making imports more expensive.”

Specifically, the analysts said: “Total exports grew to N20.49 trn, representing 58.3 per cent of total trade and an increase of 16.8 per cent & 98 per cent from N17.55 trn & N10.35 trillion recorded in Q2’24 & Q3’23, respectively.

“Total imports amounted to N14.67 trillion, up 8.71 per cent and 62.3 per cent compared to N13.49 trillion & N9.04 trillion recorded in Q2’24 & Q3’23, accounting for 41.7 per cent of total trade. “Looking at the export breakdown, of the N20.49 trillion total exports, crude oil export contributed 65.4 per cent (N13.41trn).

“Non-crude oil exports added about 34.56 per cent (N7.08 trn), of which non-oil products from agricultural goods, solid mineral, manufactured goods, and raw materials goods sectors contributed only N2.5 trillion, i.e., only 12.2 per cent of the total exports.”

The CSL Research analysts, however, noted that while the contribution of crude oil to total exports is declining gradually, “the figures still highlight heavy reliance on crude oil for export earnings.”

New Telegraph reports that in a note they released last month, analysts at FBNQuest Research said that although Nigeria’s trade surplus rose significantly in the first five months of this year, the country’s dependence on oil exports for foreign exchange accretion could negatively affect its trade performance.