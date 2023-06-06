CBN: Non-oil export initiatives boost FG’s earning to $1.34bn

The Federal Government raked in a total of $1.34 billion from the export of non-oil products in the first two months of the year, latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data shows.

According to the February 2023 monthly economic report released by the apex bank over the weekend, the government’s earnings from non-oil export increased by 7.0 per cent to $0.69 billion in February, from $0.65 billion in January 2023. This means that the FG earned a total of $1.34 billion non-oil export in the two-month period.

The report said: “Non-oil export earnings rose by 7.0 per cent to $0.69 billion, from $0.65 billion in January 2023, as commodity prices remained favourable at the international market.

Analysis by direction of trade reveals that Brazil was the major destination of non-oil export products with a share of 20.8 per cent. Export to Netherlands followed with 10.0 per cent; India, 7.0 per cent; China, 6.8 per cent; and France, 6.0 per cent.”

It further stated: “The major commodities exported were urea, which accounted for the largest share of 31.1 per cent, followed by cocoa beans with 21.6 per cent; and sesame seeds, 10.6 per cent. Receipts from the top 5 non-oil exporters declined by 1.9 per cent to $0.24 billion, from $0.25 billion in December 2023.

“Further analysis revealed that Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemical Ltd and Dangote Fertiliser Ltd, were the top two exporters with shares of 15.9 per cent and 15.1 per cent of the total, respectively, from the export of urea and fertiliser.

“The third was Outspan Nigeria Ltd., with a share of 8.9 per cent from the export of cocoa beans. Starling Global and Ideal Ltd. was the fourth, with 3.8 per cent from the export of cocoa and cashew nut. Segilola Resources Operating Limited was fifth, with 2.6 per cent from the export of Gold.”

New Telegraph’s findings show that although crude oil and gas exports continue to dominate Nigeria’s exports trade (they accounted for 86.7 percent of total exports in February, according to the CBN), the contribution of non-oil products export has been rising steadily in recent times.

For instance, in its Q4’22 foreign trade in goods statistics report, the National Bureau of Statistics(NBS) stated: “Export trade stood at N6,359.61 billion showing an increase of 7.17 per cent over the value recorded in the preceding quarter and increased by 10.28 per cent over the preceding year’s corresponding period. Also, the share of exports in total trade stood at 54.25 per cent in Q4’22.