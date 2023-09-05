CBN: Non-oil export earnings dropped by 11.8% to $1.72bn in Q1

The Federal Government’s earnings from non-oil exports fell to $1.72 billion in the first quarter of the year from $1.95 billion in the preceding quarter, latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data has shown. According to the economic report for the first quarter of 2023 released by the apex bank over the weekend, the decline was as a result of lower commodity prices at the global market in the first three months of this year.

The report said: “Aggregate merchandise export earnings decreased marginally, as proceeds from non-oil export declined, attributed to lower commodity prices. Aggregate export earnings declined by 1.4 per cent to $14.38 billion, from $14.59 billion in 2022Q4. This indicated lower earnings from non-oil export, attributed majorly to a downward trend in commodity prices in the international market.

“A breakdown shows that crude oil and gas export receipts increased slightly by 0.2 per cent to $12.66 billion, from $12.63 billion in 2022Q4. The development was mainly attributed to the improvement in crude oil production to an average of 1.28 barrels per day (mbpd) in 2023Q1, from 1.15 million mbpd in 2022Q4, reflecting the positive outcome of the enhanced government pipeline surveillance.

“Conversely, non-oil export receipts declined by 11.8 per cent to $1.72 billion, from $1.95 billion in the preceding quarter, on account of lower commodity prices at the global market. Crude oil and gas export constituted 88.0 per cent of total export, while non-oil export accounted for the remaining 12.0 per cent.”

New Telegraph’s analysis of data obtained from the CBN and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), however, indicates that while crude oil and gas exports continue to dominate Nigeria’s exports trade, the country’s earnings from non-oil exports have been rising steadily in recent times.

For instance, in its Q4’22 foreign trade in goods statistics report, the NBS stated: “Export trade stood at N6,359.61 billion showing an increase of 7.17 per cent over the value recorded in the preceding quarter and increased by 10.28 per cent over the preceding year’s corresponding period. Also, the share of exports in total trade stood at 54.25 per cent in Q4’22.

“On the other hand, total imports were valued at N5.362 billion in Q4’22 indicating a decrease of 15.46 per cent over the value recorded in the preceding quarter. And fell by 9.73 per cent over what was recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

“The total imports value in the fourth quarter of 2022 accounted for 45.75 per cent of total trade. The balance however stood at N996.78 billion. The value of exports trade in the fourth quarter of 2022 was dominated by crude oil exports valued at N4,911.92 billion which accounted for 77.24 per cent of total exports while non-crude oil exports value stood at N1,447.69 billion or 22.76 per cent of total exports of which non-oil products contributed N732.24 billion representing 11.51 per cent of total exports.”

Similarly, in its monthly economic report for February 2023, the CBN said: “Non-oil export earnings rose by 7.0 per cent to $0.69 billion, from $0.65 billion in January 2023, as commodity prices remained favourable at the international market. Analysis by direction of trade reveals that Brazil was the major destination of non-oil export products with a share of 20.8 per cent. Export to Netherlands followed with 10.0 per cent; India, 7.0 per cent; China, 6.8 per cent; and France, 6.0 per cent.”

It further stated: “The major commodities exported were urea, which accounted for the largest share of 31.1 per cent, followed by cocoa beans with 21.6 per cent; and sesame seeds, 10.6 per cent. Receipts from the top 5 non-oil exporters declined by 1.9 per cent to $0.24 billion, from $0.25 billion in December 2023.” Analysts attribute the expansion in non-oil exports to intensified efforts by the country’s fiscal and monetary authorities to end reliance on crude oil exports as the nation’s main source of foreign exchange earnings.

The CBN, in particular, has in the last few years introduced a number of initiatives and programmes aimed at boosting non-oil export earnings.One of such schemes, code-named, “Race to $200 billion in FX Repatriation (RT200 FX Programme),” which was unveiled by the apex bank on February 10 last year, consists of a set of policies and plans for non-oil exports that would help the country attract $200 billion in FX repatriation, exclusively from non-oil export transactions over the next three to five years.

A key feature of the programme is its non-oil FX rebate component , which is a special local currency rebate scheme for non-oil exporters of semi-finished and finished produce who show verifiable evidence of exports proceeds repatriation sold directly into the Investors and Exporters’ (I & E) window to boost liquidity in the market. However, as part of forex reforms, it introduced on June 14, the apex bank announced the cessation of the RT200 rebate and Naira-4-Dollar remittance schemes with effect from June 30.