CBN: Nigeria’s Current Account Surplus Falls 41.14% To $3.42bn

Nigeria’s current account surplus dropped by 41.14 percent to $3.42 billion in the third quarter of 2025, from $5.81 billion recorded in the preceding quarter, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s latest Balance of Payments (BoP) Highlights.

The data also shows that the current account surplus in Q3’2025 declined by 40.83 percent compared with the $5.78 billion posted in the corresponding period of 2024.

The report stated: “Provisional balance of payments (BOP) statistics for Q3 2025 show a current account surplus of $3.42 billion, which was lower than the $5.81 billion and $5.78 billion recorded in the preceding quarter (Q2 2025) and corresponding period of 2024, respectively.”

An analysis of the report shows that an increase in export receipts ensured that the current account remained in surplus during the quarter.

Specifically, the report said that total exports increased to $15.24 billion in Q3 2025, compared with $14.90 billion in Q2 2025, driven largely by crude oil and refined-product exports.

A breakdown of the report shows that crude oil export earnings rose by 10.31 per cent to $8.45 billion from $7.66 billion in the previous quarter, while refined petroleum product exports surged by 44.03 per cent to $2.29 billion from the $1.59 billion recorded in Q2’2025.

However, gas exports, declined by 30.21 per cent to $2.31 billion from $3.31 billion in the previous quarter. Similarly, non-oil exports fell by 6.41 per cent to $2.19 billion from $2.34 billion in the previous quarter.

According to the report, although total imports rose to $10.30 billion from $9.61 billion in Q2 2025, a notable development during the quarter was the continued decline in fuel imports.

Thus, while crude oil imports increased by 51.92 percent to $1.58 billion, refined petroleum product imports dropped 12.70% to $1.65 billion, signalling Nigeria’s gradual transition toward being a net exporter of refined products. However, non-oil imports rose to $7.08 billion from $6.68 billion.

Despite the increase in total imports, the goods account remained in surplus at $4.94 billion, slightly below the $5.28 billion surplus in Q2 2025, but well above the $3.93 billion recorded in Q3 2024. The CBN noted that the improvement in crude and refined-product exports helped sustain the positive goods balance through the period.

A key highlight of the report is that foreign exchange inflows through the secondary income account, particularly diaspora remittances, remained strong.

The account recorded $5.50 billion in Q3 2025, only slightly lower than the $5.51 billion posted in Q2 2025. Within this segment, workers’ remittances declined marginally to $5.24 billion from $5.30 billion in the previous quarter.

However, these inflows were offset by higher outflows on services and primary income. Net services payments widened to -$4.07 billion, compared with – $3.74 billion in Q2 2025.

The increase was linked to higher spending on transport, travel, insurance, ICT-related services and government services. The primary income account also deteriorated sharply to a net debit of $2.95 billion, up from $1.25 billion in Q2 2025.

According to the CBN, this was largely due to repatriation of reinvested earnings by domestic banks on their foreign investments, showing the continued impact of profit and dividend payments on Nigeria’s external earnings position.