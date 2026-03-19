CBN: Nigeria’s Current Account Surplus Down 26.22% To $14.04bn

Nigeria’s current account surplus dropped by26.22 percent to $14.04 billion in 2025 from the $19.03 billion surplus recorded in the preceding year, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The apex bank disclosed this in its Balance of Payments (BOP) Highlights Annual for 2025 released yesterday. “Provisional BOP statistics for 2025 shows a current account surplus of $14.04 billion, which was lower than the $19.03 billion in the previous year but significantly higher than the $6.42 billion recorded in 2023,” it stated.

According to the CBN, the major contributors to the decline in the current account surplus last year included the 14.41 percent drop in crude oil exports to $31.54 billion from $36.85 billion; crude oil imports of $3.74 billion by Dangote Refinery; the increase in non-oil imports from $25.74 billion to $29.24 billion; the increase in net out-payment for services from $13.36 billion to $14.58 billion and the increase in net out-payment in primary income account from $5.65 billion to $9.09 billion.

It also said that the goods account (the main subset of the current account) remained in surplus, recording$14.51 billion in 2025 as against $13.17 billion in 2024.

The report attributed the higher positive balance in the goods account to factors such as a sharp increase in gas exports to other economies; significant export of refined petroleum products worth $5.85 billion by Dangote Refinery as well the availability of refined petroleum products from Dangote Refinery which led to a substantial decline in fuel imports.

On other current account components in 2025, the report said that debit balance in the services account increased to $14.58 billion in 2025, from the $13.36 billion recorded in 2024. “The increase in net outpayments for services was as a result of higher net import of transport, travels, insurance and government services not included elsewhere,” it stated.

Similarly, the report said that the net out-payment in the primary income account increased by 60.9 percent to $9.09 billion in 2025 from $5.65 billion in 2024, adding that “this was attributed to increase in out-payments (dividend & interest) accrued to non- residents’ investments in 2025, mostly to direct and portfolio investors.”

However, the report said that the secondary income account decreased slightly from $24.88 billion in 2024 to $23.20 billion in 2025.

It stated that while both Official Developmental Assistance (ODA) and personal transfers to Nigeria decreased in 2025, personal transfers (workers’ remittance) from migrants remained a major source of inflow into the economy.”

Furthermore, the report said that the financial account recorded a net borrowing of $1.69 billion in 2025, as against a net lending of $9.65 billion recorded in 2024.