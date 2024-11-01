CBN, NERDC To Unveil Financial Literacy Curriculum In Junior Schools

Share

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council( NERDC) has developed a financial literacy curriculum at the junior and secondary school level .

The curriculum aims at acquainting students in junior and basic schools about financial literacy and savings culture is awaiting a formal launch.

Ibrahim Yahaya, Acting Head / Deputy Director of the Consumer Protection Department of CBN disclosed on Thursday in Abuja in an interview with Journalists.

Yahaya led his team to Federal Government Science and Technically College at Ozoro in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as part of CBN’ World Savings Day. He said once the curriculum was unveiled, financial literacy would be part of what children will learn at their schools.

“Savings are crucial for economic development everywhere. What banks and other lending institutions give out as credit comes from your deposits, which is part of savings.

What corporations or entities have to drive their businesses comes by way of investments, it comes as capital for economic activities. Firms then generate profits that will be distributed for the shareholders, and also for growth of those institutions.

“Of course, they provide the much needed employment and the much needed credit for banks and lending institutions. So the importance of savings and investment can never be overemphasised,” he said.

Speaking on the effort by the bank to inculcate the study at junior secondary school level, he said: “We have a very wonderful collaboration with NERDC, that is the owners of the curriculum.

“NERDC is the owner of curriculum development in Nigeria. So we have been in collaboration with them for some time now. The curriculum has been developed awaiting to be launched.

So once that is launched, we get that included in the school curriculum for junior and basic schools. And that will be part of what children will learn at their schools.

