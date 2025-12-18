CBN, NCC Introduce New Banking Shortcode To Curb Failed Transactions

In a major push to protect vulnerable consumers, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) are jointly developing a universal banking shortcode.

The initiative, announced by Dr. Aisha Isa-Olatinwo of the CBN, is designed as a lifeline for millions without internet access or smartphones, who are currently forced to visit bank branches in person to resolve issues.

The move coincided with revealing new data showing that 61% of Nigerians experienced failed transactions in the past year. The shortcode plan was unveiled alongside the CBN’s re- port that it now resolves 94 per cent of consumer complaints within the same month.

However, a recent poll by EFInA painted a stark picture of ongoing consumer challenges. While 66% of customers know how to lodge complaints, reversals for failed transactions remain slowed, only 26 per cent of users saw refunds within 24 hours, and 54 per cent waited between 24 to 48 hours.

Additional issues included fraud (6%), hidden charges (14%), and poor customer service (15%). At a consumer protection forum, advocates used the moment to demand stronger protections.

President of the Consumer Advocacy Foundation of Nigeria, Mrs. Sola Salako-Ajulo, criticised a perceived bias where regulators side with service providers.

She championed the introduction of fraud insurance to provide immediate refunds in disputed cases, shifting the burden of proof away from the customer.

On the specific issue of failed transactions, industry representative, Mr. Adeyemi Salisu, clarified the proper procedure, stating that customers should never be directed back to a mer- chant. He emphasised that the acquiring and issuing banks bear the direct responsibility to resolve disputes and ensure customer satisfaction.