CBN, NCC Direct Banks, Telcos To Settle N250bn USSD Debt

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have ordered Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Mobile Network Operators to settle their longstanding N250 billion USSD debt dispute, according to a report by a national newspaper.

According to the report, the directive was contained in a statement titled, “2nd Joint Circular of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Nigerian Communications Commission on the Resolution of the USSD Debt Issue Between Deposit Money Banks and Mobile Network Operators,” dated December 20, 2024, and signed by the Ag Director of the Payments System Management Department at the CBN, Oladimeji Taiwo, and the Head of Legal and Regulatory Services at the NCC, Chizua Whyte.

Specifically, the circular said that the CBN and NCC directed that 60 per cent of all pre-API invoices must be paid as full and final settlement and that DMBs and MNOs are required to agree on payment plans, either paying a lump sum or an installment, by January 2, 2025, adding that if installment payments are chosen, they must be completed by July 2, 2025.

“For post-API debts, which stem from transactions after the introduction of Application Programming Interfaces in February 2022, the CBN and NCC mandated that DMBs pay 85 per cent of all outstanding invoices by December 31, 2024.

Additionally, 85 per cent of all future invoices must be cleared within one month of issuance.

The CBN and NCC also directed the immediate discontinuation of all litigation related to the USSD debt issue, adding that failure to comply with the directives would result in sanctions by the relevant regulatory bodies,” the circular further said.

