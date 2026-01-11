Dr. Tunde Lemo is a renowned Nigerian banker and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). In this interview monitored on Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese Ijebu, by SOLA ADEYEMO, he bares his mind on the agitation for Ijebu State; the new Tax Law and the controversies trailing it; issues arising from fuel subsidy removal and Dangote Refinery; his future political ambitions, among others

There is the agitation for Ijebu State creation. What is your take about this?

Sincerely, Ogun State has historically not been favoured in past state creation exercises, but the state remains one of the few in Nigeria still comprising two old provinces.

While provinces in other parts of the country were converted into separate states or even split further, Ogun State retained both the Abeokuta and Ijebu provinces under a single administrative structure. From the North, Sokoto Province alone later produced multiple states, including Sokoto, Zamfara and Kebbi, while Ogun State remained intact.

This disparity reflects political history rather than economic logic. Even though, looking back, Ogun State has not been well treated on state creation, because I remember, if you go back to 1960, and you see the provinces that we had there, Ogun State is about the only province. Ogun State is about the state that has two provinces in a state. In other places, each province has become a state. In some cases, even a province has been split into two.

If you go to Sokoto for instance, we’ve seen Sokoto, we’ve seen Zamfara, all carved out of Sokoto. All of that is one province. But today, we see two provinces, Abeokuta province and Ijebu province, still as part of Ogun State. I really don’t know why.

But that is talking politics. Talking economics, why should we be balkanizing ourselves more and more into different states? I don’t believe in that at all. It’s a waste of resources. California state today is almost half the size of Nigeria.

California remains a single state despite being nearly half the size of Nigeria, while Nigeria itself is smaller than Alaska, which is also one state in the United States. Development does not come from breaking ourselves into bits and pieces. I therefore urge policymakers to focus instead on harnessing resources, strengthening institutions and building capacity for sustainable growth rather than creating new states.

As a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, how will you describe Nigeria’s economy now?

The country is now seeing light at the end of the tunnel after a difficult reform year. We thank God because we are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel. The economy is resilient. For the first time in December, we didn’t need to queue up for food.

Those who bought rice will tell you prices were about 20 percent cheaper than the previous year. The economic reforms introduced at President Bola Tinubu’s inauguration are already yielding dividends, despite the initial shocks.

So you can see that we are already reaping the benefits. Yes, subsidy has been taken away, there were price spikes when that happened, but that has brought in sufficient products for us, so much so that we don’t have to be running helter skelter looking for fuel.

And then of course, prices are trending downwards. Numbers have consistently been dropping, and the inflationary rate is dropping. We have also been seeing relative stability in the exchange rate.

I think the good days and good times are here. The Central Bank is doing its best through policy actions to ensure that inflation goes down. And the purchasing power of the people is getting higher.

As a man with a wide range of experience, are you nursing the ambition to get into politics of Nigeria?

Well, it is not about nursing ambition because in other climes, somebody that has traversed the public/private sector like myself should actually make use of their experience for public good.

There is the possibility that I may pick up opportunities to contribute more to the development of my state and the nation.

I am a member of the All Progressives Congress. If I say I’m consulting with all stakeholders, of course, you can guess who the stakeholders are. And anybody who guesses the stakeholders is possibly one of the people I’m consulting.

So let us not get personal here, so long as I have made it clear that I am in consultation with most stakeholders, if not all. I think I should have said, you know, to prompt you that yes, there is that possibility that I could be talking to the governor or many other people apart from the governor.

What are some of the things you have seen and you think can be improved upon in Ogun state that you hail from?

Well, you see, I don’t want to be misunderstood. One thing I know is that by next month, this state will be 50 years old. And looking back, I cannot but thank God for all the leaders that we have gotten. Even, the Military, they did their best. I remember the governor’s office used to be at Oke Ilewo.

It was Onabanjo that laid the foundation for Oke Mosan, and I can remember very well the day he was laying the foundation. I was happy as an Ijebu man that such was done.

Between them and now, God has helped them to do different things at different times. I express my appreciation to all of them for the infrastructure developments we have had since then.

Is it the right time for the Federal Government to introduce the new Tax Law when many Nigerians are already facing double taxation?

It is only in Nige that people want to enjoy facilities without paying taxes. When will it be the right time to pay tax? It is only in Nigeria that people do not want to pay tax but want the government to provide everything.

Taxation is essential to governance but there should not be excessive borrowing or central bank financing, which fuels inflation. Government largely spends tax money on other climes. If we don’t pay tax, where do we expect funding to come from?

Can you clarify the confusion about how the new tax laws will affect the Minimum Wage Earners, traders and the poor?

The clarification is that minimum wage earners will not be taxed under the new law after statutory reliefs are applied. Once reliefs like pension and housing are deducted, minimum wage earners will not pay tax.

Traders with annual turnover below N100 million are fully exempt. It is those who have more that pay more, and that is similar to what happens in other climes.

That is progressive tax. Would a woman selling pepper by the roadside make N100 million a year? The new tax law protects the poor more than the rich.

It is the elites that are fighting this tax law. The wealthy Nigerians are the ones instigating public resistance to the tax reform. The elites are the most vocal. The poor don’t even have access to these conversations.

The elites are using them as mouthpieces. The reform targets tax evasion among the wealthy while shielding the vulnerable. The people affected are those who have been dodging taxes. The new tax protects the poor more than the rich.

However, government must be transparent and accountable in this tax reform. Every kobo earned must be accounted for. But citizens must pay tax first and stand on moral high ground before demanding accountability.

What do you say to the CBN’s pegging the interest rates at 27 per cent?

Policy decisions cannot be based on a single month’s data. You cannot just amend policy or react to a reduction in inflation in one month.

You have to ensure the trend is continuous. With the continuous trend, I expect that by late January, when the MPC meets, we are likely to see them begin to bring down the monetary policy rate. The CBN must however protect exchange rate stability while adjusting interest rates.

To many people fuel scarcity ended because of Dangote Refinery take-off and not the government ‘s fuel subsidy removal. What is your view about this?

To me, subsidy removal made the refinery viable. If the subsidy was not removed, Dangote would not have opened that refinery.

The reform made it possible. Continued subsidy payments would have bankrupted the country. If the subsidy had continued, Nigeria would have been bankrupt by now.

For the maintenance of our roads, especially highways, do you suggest that tolling system should be reintroduced?

I strongly supported the return of tolling on major highways because it is economically rational. When the Lagos–Ibadan Road was bad, you spent more fuel, more time, and more money. Paying tolls is cheaper in the long run.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo cancelled tolling because, to my mind, technology did not support it then. Ticketing was not being done electronically and so it allowed for corruption. People were not remitting the money collected.

If there were censors to monitor movements of vehicles and money is deducted electronically, there would not have been room for corruption. So, I believe Chief Obasanjo cancelled toll gate system because of lack of accountability and corrupt practices.