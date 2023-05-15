CBN Mulls New Monetary Policy Framework To Curb Inflation

In its bid to effectively tackle rising inflation, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is considering migrating to a new monetary policy framework from the currently adopted monetary targeting structure.

The Director, Monetary Policy Department (MPD) at the apex bank, Dr Hassan Mahmud, announced this at the MPD’s 2022 Retreat, with the theme, “Monetary Targeting Policy Framework in Nigeria An Appraisal of its Continued Relevance to the Price Stability Mandate,” held in Lagos over the weekend.

He stated that the need to review monetary targeting, which Nigeria adopted as its main policy framework since the 1990s, had become necessary, given that, over time, doubts have arisen over the effectiveness of the framework in achieving price stability in the country.

Mahmud said: “At the Central Bank of Nigeria, we migrated over the years from an Exchange Rate Targeting Framework to a Monetary Targeting Framework and a subsequent veiled attempt at a phased migration to Inflation Targeting, adopting a hybrid approach between the Monetary Targeting Framework with elements of inflation targeting.

“Monetary targeting is a policy framework that involves setting a target for a monetary aggregate, such as the money supply, and adjusting monetary policy to achieve that target. In the case of Nigeria, monetary targeting was adopted as the main policy framework since the 1990s, focusing on controlling the growth of the money supply to achieve price stability.

“However, over time, the effectiveness of monetary targeting in achieving price stability in Nigeria has been called into question. One of the main challenges has been the difficulty of accurately measuring and controlling the money supply in the face of financial innovation and the growth of non-bank financial institutions.

In addition, the relationship between the money supply and inflation has become less predictable in recent years, further complicating the use of monetary targeting as a policy tool.” He noted that despite the challenges of monetary targeting, its proponents argue that it remains a relevant policy framework in Nigeria as it provides a clear anchor for monetary policy and also helps to anchor inflation expectations, which is important for maintaining price stability.

Still, according to the MPD Director, the CBN will need to review the continued relevance of the monetary targeting framework to address the series of new and developing shocks impact- ing the country’s economy, as well as the advantages that the apex bank may derive from migrating to an inflation targeting framework.

Indeed, in a chat with journalists on the sidelines of the event, Mahmud stated that with currencies outside the banking system undermining the CBN’s tightening measures, such as Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) and Cash Reserve Ratio(CRR) hikes, the apex bank was at the stage where it had to start to focus on its core mandate-price stability “and using inflation itself as a target in terms of monetary aggregate.”

He noted that targeting inflation “explicitly” would require the CBN carrying out its research and projecting an inflation range which it would announce to the public. He said that inflation targeting has been the adopted monetary policy framework globally particularly post the 2007- 2009 global financial crisis, adding that it is also a requirement for ECOWAS and African Union member countries’ Central Banks to also adopt inflation targeting.

He disclosed that in addition to inviting an official of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the MPD also invited the Director of Research at the central bank of Kenya, the Director of Research, central bank of Ghana and officials of other countries that have all adopted the inflation targeting framework, to the Retreat to share their experiences.

Responding to a question on whether it is relevant for the CBN to consider adopting inflation targeting given global headwinds such as the Russia-Ukraine war, Mahmud said: “It is extremely relevant because the point that is being made now is that central banks should focus on their primary mandate.”

He added: “Central banks are into so many things particularly in economies that are not well developed. But the crisis that followed Covid made it clear that central banks must deal with inflation decisively and also sustain that low level of inflation that is conducive for growth. “So it is in that perspective that it is becoming more pertinent.

And like I said, it is also part of the convergence criteria requirement that all ECOWAS member countries adopt inflation targeting. So we are conforming with that global best practice and also with the understanding of the specificities of our domestic economy.”