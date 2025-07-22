New Telegraph

July 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 22, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. CBN MPC Retains…

CBN MPC Retains Nigeria’s Interest Rate At 27.50%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Tuesday retained the country’s interest rate at 27.50 percent.

The Governor of CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed this at the end of the 301st MPC meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, July 22.

According to him, all members of the MPC agreed unanimously to maintain the interest rate amid sustained moderation in the inflation rate, which stood at 22.22 percent in July.

READ ALSO

MPC also retained the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) at 50 percent for Deposit Money Banks and 16 percent for Merchant Banks.

The committee retains the liquidity ratio (LR) at 30 percent and the asymmetric corridor at +500/-100 basis points around the MPR.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

APGA Denies Soludo Backed Candidate As Nwachukwu Emerges
Read Next

Oilden Energies CEO Lauds PETAN Boss Over Mentorship Of Young Entrepreneurs