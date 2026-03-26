CBN: Mounting Recognitions As Reforms Strengthen, Stabilise Economy

Watching from the sidelines as Nigeria’s economic stability evolves from its previous ruinous position, the Central Banking Awards Com- mittee in London zeros its 2026 prestigious award on the CBN. The 2026 award is part of the 13th annual Central Banking Awards, which celebrates excel- lence among central banks across the world, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Returning Africa’s biggest economy, Nigeria, to stability isn’t a tea party. Far from it. It was a daunting exercise vigorously fought with resilience to achieve a determined goal. The economy had been in a dire position. The indices for a healthy economy were flat and flapped.

Pre-2023 position

Nigeria’s economy was in a serious hole by 2023. Economic stagnation and a weakened cur- rency had resulted in the nation declining from being the largest economy in Africa by GDP in 2014 to the fourth largest behind South Africa, Egypt, and Algeria.

Inflation had spiraled, rising from around 15.4% in November 2021 to 22.4%. Net foreign ex- change reserves were depleted, despite the imposition of signifi- cant currency controls. The contractual obligations that were expedient for Apex Bank to honor can no longer be redeemed.

The situation created a pileup of matured forex obligations. Investors who staked their dollars in the economy can no longer retrieve their funds on the maturity date. The inefficiency in the forex exchange system created over $7 billion in unredeemed matured forex obligations.

The FX liquidity had evaporated with a 60 per cent spread between official and parallel rates. Extensive subsidies, some being paid out by the central bank, and monetary financing had resulted in monetary policy being in an unsustainable position.

The bank had veered off from its conventional roles of managing economy and price stability to other unrelated roles inimical to system stability. There was chaos around the economy, which triggered unstable prices in commodities.

Reset

The process of correcting ills that plagued the economy began in 2023 with the newly sworn President, Senator Bola Tinubu. With the economy on the brink of collapse as a result of hyperinflation and fiscal bankruptcy, the naira was in a free fall.

Inflation was on a constant rise month on month due to the total loss of CBN autonomy. President Tinubu relieved former CBN governor Mr. Godwin Emefiele and his management. In their place, he announced Mr. Olayemi Cardoso as CBN governor, to be assisted by a new set of deputy governors.

Economy rebirth

Cardoso and his team came on board armed with a playbook to rescue the economy. He studiously worked hard to return CBN to its orthodoxy, to return Nigeria’s economy from the brink. While Cardoso and his team inherited a ‘messy’ situation, the team prioritized key issues to be tackled immediately to get the economy out of the pit.

First, Cardoso secured the independence of the CBN. He ends the dark era of CBN financing government spending and tightening monetary controls. It paid off the backlog of FX liabilities and unwound the opaque swap arrangements.

Clearing the backlog of verified claims restores sanity and engenders investors’ confidence in the economy. A vital achievement of Cardoso and his team lies in the man- agement of the forex exchange policy. The overhauling of the FX market, its transition to a ‘willing-buyer, willing-seller,’ attracted commendable applause.

The framework replaced the multiple-window regime with a more transparent and marketdriven system. It was lauded by investors as a big deal. Cardoso and team dismantled CBN quasi-intervention pro

For helping to bring Nigeria’s economy back from the brink, CBN has been conferred with the Central Bank of the Year 2026 award in London

grams. It pulled a break on COVID-19 loans and other sundry interventions such as fertilizer supplies and others. These were core areas reserved for development financing institutions, an intervention hijacked by CBN under the previous management.

The ending of the dual forex exchange policy began to restore calm and stability to the market, a market previously characterized by its chaotic and rent-seeking nature.

Under the new policy, the forex exchange market is guided by disciplined, orthodox monetary policy, institutional reforms, and a commitment to rebuilding trust in Nigeria’s financial system.

With reforms taking a firm root, the bank in 2025 established a dedicated compliance department to cover financial crime supervision, market conduct, enterprise security, corporate governance, and environmental, social, and governance issues. It also accelerated its internal digital transformation by deploying AI-enabled tools to enhance productivity.

A central bank official says Cardoso made governance and transparency “central to his mandate. “He also champions zero tolerance for poor corporate governance in the financial sector,” the official says. “He has also fostered improved communication and accountability.

Under his leadership, the CBN has increased transparency in policy deci- sions, improved stakeholder engagement and built capacity through analytics tools like a macrodiagnostic framework.”

Banking sector overhaul

The Federal Government’s target for a $1 trillion economy in 2030 won’t happen in silos. The banks are the driving agents to bring the economy’s size into fruition. Nigeria’s banking system has proven relatively resilient given the economic upheavals of the past few years.

However, to play an active role in the envisaged $1 trillion econ- omy, the CBN governor in 2024 introduced a new recapitalization threshold for banks based on their categories of operating licenses. The two-year deadline given to banks to recapitalize will terminate March 31st, 2026.

Giving updates on recapitalization recently, Cardoso said: “More than 33 banks have raised capital through public offers and rights issues so far, with 20 of them now having met the new capital thresholds ahead of the deadline of March 31, 2026.

Banks that fail to make the required changes in time face a license downgrade, being taken over, or being liquidated. “We are determined to break the boom-and-bust cycle that has accompanied past recapitalization efforts.”

Awards as recognition for performance

Awards are bestowed to honor merit, excellent performance, or victory secured in painstaking assignments. When it comes to awards, the current administration at CBN earned trophies for a remarkable job. In 2025, CBN under Cardoso was recognized for his monetary reforms.

He was named Central Bank Governor of the Year at the 2025 African Banker Awards, which was held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, for “bold and strategic” leadership. He was also appointed an Honorary Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (FCIB) in 2024.

For helping to bring Nigeria’s economy back from the brink, CBN has been conferred with the Central Bank of the Year 2026 award in London. The award was announced by the Central Bank- ing awards committee as part of the 13th annual Central Banking awards, which celebrate excellence among central banks across the world.

Last Line

Though it’s not yet uhuru for the economy, the economy still faces some moderate challenges, such as inflation, which is yet to reduce to the single-digit figure target, and the recapitalization of the banking sector is still ongoing. CBN has achieved a lot within a span of less than 30 months.

The remarkable achievements within the short term endeared CBN to recognition and an ava- lanche of awards coming her way. The Central Bank of the Year 2026 award in faraway London is a well-deserved recognition.