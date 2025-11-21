CBN: Monetary-Fiscal Policy Coordination Key To Strengthening Financial System

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has emphasised the importance of strong coordination between monetary and fiscal authorities, stating that this is critical to bolstering the financial system and enhancing regulation.

In her keynote address at the ongoing 37th Finance Correspondents and Business Editors’ Seminar in Lagos yesterday, Deputy Governor (Corporate Services) at the CBN, Ms Emem Usoro, noted that the theme of the seminar, “Aligning Monetary and Fiscal Policies Towards Achieving a Robust Financial System,” was timely as it “provides an opportunity for open discussions and recommendations that will enhance understanding of current government reforms and the collaboration needed to ensure positive outcomes for Nigerians.”

Represented by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department of the CBN, Mrs Hakama Sidi Ali, Usoro said that despite the challenging macroeconomic environment that the current management team of the CBN, led by its Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, met when it assumed office two years ago, it had significantly reduced inflation, boosted the forex reserves and stabilized the naira.

She, however, said that, “while progress has been made, more work is required to improve macroeconomic fundamentals and the standard of living for Nigerians,” adding that, “ this makes partnerships among policymakers, regulators, and the media even more important.”

“Aligning fiscal and monetary policies is essential to strengthening the financial system, enhancing regulation, and ensuring resilience, especially as technological innovation and digital finance continue to expand.

“Better coordination promotes transparency, accountability, policy discipline and credibility, leading to improved economic outcomes. The media also has an important role in explaining policies clearly and accurately to citizens,” she said.

In his presentation, the Director of Monetary Policy at the CBN, Dr Victor Oboh, also stated that “a well-aligned policy environment which includes coordinated fiscal consolidation and prudent monetary policy, provides a stable macro-economy and enhances the resilience of the financial system.”

Oboh, who was represented by Assistant Director, Monetary Policy Department at the CBN, Dr. Udoma Afangideh, noted that the apex bank regarded monetary–fiscal coordination as being foundational to its B mandate of price and financial system stability.

He said: “Monetary and fiscal policy shape macroeconomicconditions and ensure financial stability. When these two policy instruments work at cross-purposes, the outcome is often instability, rising inflation, exchange-rate volatility.

Conversely, when fiscal prudence and disciplined monetary management move in harmony, they create a strong foundation for a robust financial system.” He further said: “Policy alignment enhances the transmission of monetary policy, and supports its overarching goal of fostering a robust and resilient financial system.”

The CBN Director, who noted that some of the advantages of monetary-fiscal policy alignment include that it enhances investor confidence, reduces systemic and sovereign risks, ensures interest rate, exchange rate and inflation rate stability, strengthens the domestic market and promotes long-term investment, disclosed that the apex bank had reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Ministry of Finance on ensuring effective monetary-fiscal policy coordinatio