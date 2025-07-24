CBN: Meeting World Bank’s Expectations For Unbanked Citizens

Last week, the World Bank, through its Global Findex 2025 report, revisited the progress recorded in the financial inclusion ecosystem. Besides delving into other regions across the globe, it also unearthed current developments in the low and middle income countries where Nigeria has recorded significant growth as the bank reckoned that enhanced ownership of mobile phones has largely contributed to the growth and unlocking channels for the unbanked.

Specifically, the global lender said mobile phones and the internet were revolutionizing financial inclusion, enabling more people to access and use digital financial services to manage their financial lives.

Accessibility

According to the bank, “from mobile money accounts accessible on basic phones, to bank-account-linked wallets used on smartphones, digital services are fulfilling their promise of being more accessible and affordable than traditional alternatives.

The latest Global Findex 2025 report, Connectivity and Financial Inclusion in the Digital Economy, reveals a remarkable surge in financial account ownership and use of digital financial services, but also highlights critical areas for continued focus: closing gaps in access to digital technology and financial services and better equipping people to leverage financial services for their needs.

It’s affirmation that 84 per cent of adults in low-and middle-income economies own personal mobile phone speaks to the fact that Nigeria has played a dominant role in the financial inclusion space considering its close to 200 million telephone users with most of them deeply into digital financial transactions on a daily basis.

Today, the Nigerian payments ecosystem has been ahead of many advanced economies, yet has not always received the recognition it deserves.

Many innovations that other countries are only now experiencing have been part of Nigeria’s system for years. An earlier overview had indicated that Nigeria had a high mobile phone penetration rate, with estimates around 85 per cent to 87 per cent in 2024.

This translates to over 200 million mobile connections, making Nigeria a leading market in Africa for mobile phone ownership and usage.

According to DataReporter, a total of 150 million cellular mobile connections were active in Nigeria in early 2025, with this figure equivalent to 64.0 per cent of the total population.

There were 107 million individuals using the internet in Nigeria at the start of 2025, when online penetration stood at 45.4 percent. Nigeria was home to 38.7 million social media user identities in January 2025, equating to 16.4 percent of the total population.

Success story

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), there is need to celebrate these successes, as they contribute to building our global reputation.

For instance, Nigeria’s dynamic fintech ecosystem has driven financial inclusion and positioned the country as a hub of innovation in Africa.

Despite a challenging external environment, Nigerian Fintechs continue to shine, attracting significant foreign investment and several have achieved global unicorn status this year.

Their innovations, alongside other financial service providers, have fueled growth in transactions and made financial services more affordable and accessible for many more Nigerians.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso said Nigeria must continue to leverage this channel to enhance access to finance and credit, particularly for under-served populations.

However, he urged fintech companies and banks to ensure their platforms are not exploited for fraudulent activities. “Strengthening the Know Your Customer (KYC) onboarding process is essential to prevent malicious actors from exploiting the financial system.

Additionally, these institutions must prioritize improving transaction monitoring and bolstering consumer protection measures to ensure that digital channels remain safe, especially for the most vulnerable segments of our population,” he said during his address to bankers in Lagos.

Electronic payment transactions in Nigeria rose to $702.6 billion (N1.07 quadrillion) in 12 months ended December 31, 2024, report from the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) has shown.

The e-payment data, reached an all-time high and the first time to hit the quadrillion mark.

According to NIBSS industry statistics on e-payment report, the value recorded on the NIBSS Instant Payment (NIP) represents a 79.6% increase over the N600 trillion ($400.5 million) recorded in 2023.

Although the e-payment data shows a steady increase throughout the 12 months of the year, the highest value was achieved in December 2024 because of the high level of business transactions within the month.

Being a festive period with lots of spending activities, Nigerians spent a total of N115.1 trillion ($76.7 billion) over electronic channels in December 2024. This came as the all-time high monthly record on the NIBSS electronic payment platform.

Also, the volume of transactions processed by NIBSS for the year also jumped from 9.7 billion in 2023 to 11.2 billion in 2024. This represents a 15.5 per cent rise in the volume of electronic transactions year on year.

E-payment space

The e-payment transactions are usually carried out through cheques, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Point of Sale (PoS), m-Cash, CentralPay, Remita, Nigeria Interbank Instant Payment (NIBSS) Instant Payment (NIP), mobile money, among other channels.

The e-payment powers were conferred on the CBN by Sections 2 (d) and 47 (2) of the CBN Act, 2007, to promote and facilitate the development of efficient and effective systems for the settlement of transactions, including the development of electronic payment systems.

While pushing for the full use of the epayment system, the CBN said for Nigeria to actively play at the world stage, “our payment system must be successfully benchmarked against the global best practices, as in most developed nations of the world. It said e-payment provides safe and ef

Digital technology is unlocking financial inclusion, but efforts to further expand digital and financial inclusion should ensure that the necessary infrastructure and consumer protections are in place

ficient mechanisms for making and receiving payments with minimum risks to the CBN, payment service providers and end-users.

To make the e-payment vision a success, the CBN, in collaboration with key stakeholders in the payments community, developed the National Payments Systems Vision 2020 (NPSV 2020).

The NPSV 2020 is a sub-set of the Financial Systems Strategy 2020 (FSS 2020). In his keynote address titled: Nigeria’s economic hardship and pathways to recovery, Group Chief Economist & Managing Director, Research and Trade Intelligence, Afreximbank, Dr. Yemi Kale, said Nigeria has made significant progress in the e-payment space.

Mobile money transactions have surpassed N8 trillion, while digital lenders are reaching new borrower segments.

“To fully leverage this sector, we must strengthen digital infrastructure, close regulatory gaps, and promote financial education. The financial system can and should be a catalyst for inclusive growth— not just a channel for elite capital,” he said.

A survey conducted in Nigeria in 2008 by a development finance organization, the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access revealed that about 53 per cent of adults were excluded from financial services.

Growth

Specifically, adult Nigerians with access to payment services is to increase from 21.6 per cent in 2010 to 70 per cent in 2020, while those with access to savings should increase from 24 per cent to 60 per cent; and Credit from two per cent to 40 per cent, Insurance from one per cent to 40 per cent and Pensions from five per cent to 40 per cent, within the same period.

The channels for delivering the above financial services were equally targeted to improve, with deposit money bank branches targeted to increase from 6.8 units per 100,000 adults in 2010 to 7.6 units per 100,000 adults in 2020, microfinance bank branches to increase from 2.9 units to 5.5 units; ATMs from 11.8 units to 203.6 units, POS from 13.3 units to 850 units, Mobile agents from 0 to 62 units, all per 100,000 adults between 2010 and 2020.

The targets were based on a benchmarking exercise carried out with peer countries, while also taking into consideration critical growth factors in the Nigerian environment.

Also, the Enhancing Financial Innovation and Access (EFInA) says an inclusive financial sector is characterised by the diversity of financial services providers, the level of competition between them, and the legal and regulatory environments that ensure the integrity of the financial sector and access to financial services for all.

Also, evidence worldwide shows that access to financial services contributes both to economic growth and wealth creation and is therefore key to tackling the ‘poverty’ trap in Nigeria.

“It is critical for regulators and policy makers to create an enabling policy environment to actively promote both the demand for and the supply of financial services to the unbanked and underbanked,” it said.

Inherent benefits

Recognising the inherent benefits of expanding financial services network, especially to Nigerians in diaspora, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the leadership of Olayemi Cardoso recently launched the Non-Resident Biometric Verification Number (NRBVN) platform in Abuja.

During his presentation at the programme launch in Abuja, Cardoso explained that historically, Nigerians in the diaspora have faced significant hurdles when seeking access to financial services such as payments, savings, loans, insurance, and pension products in Nigeria.

The mandatory physical verification required for obtaining a BVN often incurred considerable costs in terms of time and financial resources, especially for individuals residing in remote locations.

The NRBVN platform addresses these very concerns. Through digital verification and robust Know Your Customer (KYC) processes, Nigerians across the globe can now remotely obtain their BVN swiftly and securely.

These examples, Cardoso explained, underscored the power of digital financial inclusion and specifically tailored products in driving meaningful engagement and substantial economic inflows from diaspora populations.

“Our NRBVN platform is similarly designed to offer more than access, it is about opportunity. It is complemented by the Non-Resident Ordinary Account (NROA) and Non-Resident Investment Account (NRNIA) initiatives, collectively forming a robust framework designed to incentivize our global diaspora to channel their funds through formal financial systems into productive uses at home.”

“By providing investment accounts, diasporans will have access to a variety of growing investment opportunities in our debt and equities markets, as well as products such as mortgages, insurance, and pensions.

Importantly, diasporans will also have the flexibility to fully repatriate the proceeds of their investments in accordance with existing regulations, ensuring confidence and convenience in managing their assets,” he said.

Last line

According to the World Bank, “helping those who have accounts but engage in only limited activity involving them, transition from informal financial services to formal alternatives will also require distinct approaches.

Supportive financial sector infrastructure, such as interoperable fast payment systems, and regulations, such as consumer protection frameworks, could help strengthen future initiatives for financial inclusion.

“Digital technology is unlocking financial inclusion, but efforts to further expand digital and financial inclusion should ensure that the necessary infrastructure and consumer protections are in place.”

Sub-Saharan Africa continues to lead the world in mobile money account adoption, with 40 per cent of adults having a mobile money account in 2024, up from 27 per cent in 2021.