CBN Measures: Analysts Expect Increased Investment Inflows to Nigeria

The elevated level of fixed-income yields and recent measures announced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost foreign exchange liquidity, will help in attracting investment inflows to the country, analysts at FBNQuest Research have said. The analysts stated this in a report, which focused on the latest Balance Of Payments (BOP) data, released by the apex bank.

Noting that the data showed that the financial account recorded a higher net surplus of $3.7 billion in Q3’23 compared to a revised net surplus of $1.3 billion registered in the past quarter, the analysts attributed the significant improvement in the net surplus to a higher net inflow of $2.9 billion from financial liabilities, compared to the $2.2 billion it recorded in the previous quarter.

Specifically, the analysts stated: “The improved surplus in financial liabilities was driven by a higher inflow from portfolio investments of $3.4 billion vs. $1.9 billion in Q2’23. Driving the inflow from foreign investors was investments in debt securities, which amounted to $3.1 billion, an improvement from the $1.2 billion it reported in the previous quarter.”

They pointed out that foreign investors, who have remained cautious in recent years largely due to the difficult macroeconomic situation in Nigeria and concerns related to fx liquidity, now seem to be showing interest in returning to the country. The analysts cited the disclosure by the CBN that foreign investors dominated its recent OMO auction issued on March 1, 2024 with a total bid of N821 billion, thus resulting in total subscription amount- ing to N1.14 trillion, with a record sale of N1.06 trillion.

“The renewed foreign interest in government securities can be attributed to monetary policy tightening by the CBN, which has resulted in an elevated yield environment. “During the Q&A session of the recent MPC meeting, the CBN Governor disclosed that the bank has settled about $ 400 million of the existing fx backlog of $2.2 billion. This action further signalled the bank’s commitment to clearing the outstanding fx backlog and restoring offshore investors’ confidence in Nigeria’s financial markets.