CBN Mandates Banks To Meet Customers’ Cash Needs

…advises against panic withdrawals

Following reports of cash scarcity in some parts of the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has mandated all deposit money banks to keep issuing old and new naira notes to customers without hesitation. It also advised members of the public to avoid panic withdrawals as there is enough cash to go round. The central bank also directed all its branches across the country to continue issuing different denominations of old and redesigned banknotes in adequate quantities to deposit money banks for onward circulation to customers.

It further affirmed that all bank notes issued by it were legal tender for transactions, and warned that no one should refuse to accept the naira as a means of payment. The bank’s declaration comes on the heels of reports of scarcity of cash across some major cities in the country despite assurances of sufficient cash stocks in all locations across the country. A statement issued Wednesday by CBN Director of Corporate Communications, Dr Abdul- Mumin Isa, said there was no need for the anxiety being nursed over legality or otherwise of old naira banknotes.

“For the avoidance of doubt, while reiterating that there are sufficient banknotes across the country for all normal economic activity, we wish to state unambiguously that every banknote issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) remains legal tender and should not be rejected by anyone, as stipulated in Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007. “Accordingly, branches of the CBN across the country have been directed to continue to issue different denominations of old and redesigned banknotes in adequate quantities to deposit money banks (DMBs) for onward circulation to bank customers.”

The apex declared that all denominations of banknotes it issued remain legal tender in line with Section 20(5) of the CBN Act, 2007. To this end, it advised members of the public to accept all CBN-issued banknotes currently in circulation and guard against panic withdrawals, noting that there was sufficient stock of currency notes to facilitate normal economic activities. However, to reduce pressure on the use of physical cash, it urged members of the public to continue to embrace alternative modes of payment.

On October 25, 2022, the apex bank redesigned some new naira notes. The redesigned notes included N200, N500 and N1000. Immediate past CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, announced the decision, which eventually led to cash crisis in the country. However, to calm the situation, the Federal Government eventually allowed both the old and redesigned notes to be circulating as legal tender simultaneously. Recall that the CBN had attributed the scarcity of the new naira to the hoarding by Nigerians.