CBN Likely To Maintain Status Quo On MPR – Industrialist

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Coleman Wires and Cables Industries Limited, Mr. George Onafowokan, has predicted that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is likely to retain the current lending rates at its next meeting in Abuja.

Speaking on the state of the economy in a chat in Lagos, Onafowokan noted that while a slight reduction of 0.25 per cent might be possible, the MPC is expected to focus on maintaining stability rather than making drastic changes.

According to him, “the economy is already struggling with high interest rates. The impact of a 27.5 per cent Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) translates to commercial interest rates ranging between 35 per cent and 38 per cent, which is unsustainable.”

He explained that businesses currently faced the challenge of servicing expensive loans, where borrowing N1,000 requires generating over N350 to N380 just to cover interest costs, without considering profit or operational expenses.

He emphasised the need for policies that stabilise the economy to gradually reduce inflation, which would then allow for a decline in interest rates over time.

Onafowokan further highlighted that Nigeria’s business and industrial sectors expected the government to prioritise industrial growth, especially with preparations for the next election cycle beginning in 2025.

He commended the government’s recent efforts, including the appointment of a Minister of State for Industry, who has been engaging with stakeholders to understand the challenges facing local manufacturers.

Looking ahead, the Coleman Wires CEO urged the government to implement a comprehensive fiscal policy for the industrial sector, emphasising that such a policy would address high tariff costs affecting raw materials and finished goods.

He stressed the importance of strengthening local content policies across various industries, including power transmission, telecommunications, general construction, and building materials, to drive national economic growth.

On the foreign exchange market, Onafowokan expressed optimism about the recent stability of the naira, which has enabled businesses to plan better and make informed investment decisions.

However, he maintained that further stability is needed to lower inflation and, consequently, reduce interest rates— a key challenge for businesses in Nigeria.

Discussing the government’s directive for the Nigeria Customs Service to increase revenue generation, Onafowokan warned against using customs solely as a revenuegeneration tool.

He argued that excessive tariffs and import duties could stifle businesses by raising production costs, ultimately leading to higher consumer prices. Instead, he called for a balanced approach that ensures customs policies support industrial growth while main taining fiscal discipline.

As the MPC meeting approaches, industry players will be closely watching the CBN’s decision on interest rates, as businesses continue to grapple with economic pressures.

