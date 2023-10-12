CBN Lifts Ban On 43 Items, To Intervene In FX Market

The ban placed on no fewer than 43 goods under the leadership of Godwin Emefiele as the Governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) has been reopened by the current administration led by Yemi Cardoso.

This was contained in a circular published on Thursday, October 12 and made available to the New Telegraph in Abuja.

According to the circular, the apex bank said it will increase liquidity in the Nigerian foreign exchange market and occasionally interfere, with the understanding that these actions will diminish as liquidity increases.

The CBN reaffirmed its commitment to a market-driven exchange rate system and stated that it will be promoting the “Willing Buyer – Willing Seller” idea under the new rules.

Additionally, it stated that in order to prevent potentially misleading information, players should only consult official sources for foreign exchange rates, such as the FMDQ, the CBN website, and other reputable trading systems.

Important to add that the disparity between the official and parallel market rates stands at a whopping 25%.

In a move to stabilize the market, the bank will intermittently boost liquidity in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The frequency of these interventions is expected to decline as market stability improves.

The CBN has also lifted prior restrictions, enabling importers of 43 items, previously barred by a 2015 Circular, to now access the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

Addressing the longstanding FX backlog issue, the CBN pledged to intensify efforts for its clearance and further engage with stakeholders to streamline solutions.

Reflecting a broader vision, the bank also indicated its pursuit of a unified foreign exchange market, with consultations already underway with market players.

On lifting the ban: The decision of the central bank decision to lift the ban on 43 items signifies a major step in resolving Nigeria’s forex crisis as most critics had called on the CBN under Emefiele to lift it..

The 43 banned items include a list of imports that were not allowed access to forex from official sources since 2015.

However, some of the items remain on the ban list of customs and it is unclear if they will be funded for forex purchases.

Furthermore, it’s uncertain how much demand this will generate for the official I&E window and whether the central bank can meet it in the near term until liquidity returns as promised.

Regarding the CBN’s intervention: It appears that the central bank is prepared to issue a consistent amount of foreign exchange on the official market, which might bolster the value of the currency in the illegal market.

However, given that its external reserve position is already stretched, it is unclear where the central bank would find foreign exchange to meet the demand.

The average daily turnover for FX, according to the New Telegraph, was just about $103 million, which was much too little to meet demand.

Now, the majority of supply goes to the black market and will remain so if the exchange rate disparity remains above 5%.

In addition, the CBN possesses a forex backlog of around $8 billion and $20 billion in swaps with banks in Nigeria.

Even though it means greater unexpected currency earnings for banks, analysts surveyed by the New Telegraph suggested that the swaps might be rescheduled to match the cash flows of the top bank.

If the central bank intends to modify the exchange rate on the FMDQ to reflect current market conditions, it did not say so.

As previously mentioned, there is a staggering 25% difference in exchange rates between the official and black market rates.

Consequently, we anticipate that either the top bank devalues during the I7E window or it runs the danger of being arbitraged.