CBN: Letters Of Credit Payments Up 33.3% To $605m

Letters of Credit (LCs) payments gulped $605.01 million in the first eight months of this year, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest data on international payments.

The amount is $151.10 million or 33.29 per cent higher than the $453.91 million that the country’s deposit money bank (DMBs) used in settling LCs in the corresponding period of last year.

Specifically, the data shows that LC payments amounted to $64.55 million in January 2025; $95.59 million in February, $43.53 million in March, $64.29 million in April, $99.33 million in May, $87.34 million in June, $81.34 million in July and $69.04 million in August. A Letter of Credit (LC), also known as a documentary credit, is a mode of payment used for the importation of visible goods.

Typically, it is a letter from a bank guaranteeing that a buyer’s (importer) payment to a seller (exporter) will be received on time and for the correct amount, upon presentation of stipulated documents that conform to the terms and conditions of the documentary credit.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s data on international payments indicates that although the amount ($69.04 million) used in settling LCs fell in August compared with the previous month, it was higher than the $62.01 million recorded for August 2024.

Analysts note that after a sharp drop in LC payments last year compared to 2023, the amount used in settling such transactions has increased this year, occasioned by foreign exchange reforms introduced by the CBN which have resulted in increased access to and availability of forex.

Indeed, in a recent report, analysts at FBNQuest Research stated that the apex bank’s policy measures have resulted in a steady increase in forex inflows into the country’s economy since Q4’23.

The analysts, who noted that total FX inflow increased by four per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 26 per cent year-onyear (YoY) to $29 billion in Q1 2025, said: “The primary driver of FX inflows was inflows from autonomous sources, which increased to $20.7 bn from $16.3 billion in Q4 2024, the highest level since COVID-19, although still below the $27.5 billion recorded in Q1 2020.

“The rise in autonomous FX inflows was underpinned by elevated market interest rates, which encouraged carry trade flows, as well as the CBN’s FX market reforms, which have enhanced transparency and price discovery in the official FX market,” they added.

In another report released last month, the FBNQuest analysts stated that the increased FX inflow is fuelling the recent surge in the country’s external reserves that have now risen to a level which covers over twelve months of merchandise imports.