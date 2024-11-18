CBN: Letters Of Credit Payments Fall 52.5% To $506.06m

Share

Payments through Letters of Credit (LCs) amounted to $506.06 million in the first nine months of this year, the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) latest data on international payments has shown.

The amount is $560.21 million or 52.54 per cent lower than the $1.07 billion that went into settling LCs in the corresponding period of last year, according to data obtained from the apex bank.

A Letter of Credit (LC), also known as a documentary credit, is a mode of payment used for the importation of visible goods.

Typically, it is a letter from a bank guaranteeing that a buyer’s (importer) payment to a seller (exporter) will be received on time and for the correct amount, upon presentation of stipulated documents that conform to the terms and conditions of the documentary credit.

New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s latest data on international payments indicates that LC payments amounted to $58.33 million in January 2024; $102.60 million in February; $43.54 million in March; $54.03 million in April; $21.49 million in May; $32.27 million in June; $79.65 million in July; $62.01 million in August and $52.15 million in September.

Further analysis of the data shows that apart from the month of February, which saw LC payments crossing the $100 million mark, other months, so far this year, have seen the payments not reaching $80 million.

This is in contrast to the corresponding period of 2023 when LC payments, for instance, amounted to $107.78 million in January 2023, $171.95 million in February 2023, $269.49 million in March, $152.52 million in April and $82.24 million in August.

Analysts attribute the significant decline in LC payments especially in the first half of this year, when compared with the amount recorded for the corresponding period of 2023, to the lingering foreign exchange crisis in the country despite the CBN’s effort to boost liquidity in the forex market and ensure exchange rate stability.

In its latest report on Nigeria, released early this month, for instance, global rating agency, Fitch Ratings, said the country’s foreign exchange market was still lacking stability despite reform measures introduced by the CBN.

The report said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria is initiating several measures to address FX liquidity challenges and formalise FX activity to support the currency.

