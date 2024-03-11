CBN: Letters of Credit Payments Drop by 4.1% to $1.31bn

Total Letters of Credit (LCs) payments, between January and December last year, amounted to $1.31 billion, latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has shown. The amount is N56.67 million or 4.15 per cent less than the N1.36 billion that went into LC payments in 2022, according to data released by the apex bank.

A breakdown of data on international payments for last year released by the regulator over the weekend, indicates that LC payments amounted to $107.78 million in January 2023; $171.95 million in February; $269.49 million in March; $152.52 million in April; $60.29 million in May; $79.18 million in June; $71.14 million in July; $82.24 million in August; $71.69 million in September; $71.99 million in October; $49.17 million in November and $121.14 million in December.

A Letter of Credit (LC), also known as a documentary credit, is a mode of payment used for the importation of visible goods. Typically, it is a letter from a bank guaranteeing that a buyer’s (importer) payment to a seller (exporter) will be received on time and for the correct amount, upon presentation of stipulated documents that conform to the terms and conditions of the documentary credit. Analysts attribute the decline in LC payments in 2023, when compared with the amount recorded for the preceding year, to the significant drop in the country’s external reserves last year.

Specifically, CBN data shows that the reserves which stood at $37.09 billion on December 29, 2022, dropped to $32.9 billion in December 2023. This means that the country’s gross external reserves fell by $4.2 billion in 2023 compared with 2022’s decline of $3.43 billion. New Telegraph reports that as a result of the weak accretion to the external reserves, the CBN faced challenges settling some LC transactions in 2023. For instance, there were reports in September last year that several Nigerian businesses were cut off by their foreign suppliers, who rejected LCs and demanded cash transfers into escrow accounts, for fear that they would not get paid due to dollar shortage in Nigeria’s banking system.

In a note released in January, analysts at FBNQuest attributed the decline in Nigeria’s external reserves last year to the strong demand for foreign exchange by end-users, weak accretion to the reserves from export proceeds (primarily crude oil), and the sharp drop in foreign portfolio inflows. The analysts stated: “Total reserves as at end December 2023 covered 7.7 months of merchandise imports per the balance of payments for the 12 months to June 2023 and 5.7 months when we add imported services. “However, for a more accurate picture, we must adjust the gross reserve figure for the pipeline of delayed external payments and the encumbered portion of the reserves.

“The reserve cover of 7.7 months (5.7 months including services) appears to have improved compared to the 7.1 months of merchandise import cover (5.3 months including services) as of June 2023. “However, this apparent enhancement is primarily attributed to import constraints resulting from limited access to foreign exchange for importers. “A significant factor worth highlighting is the -14 per cent y/y decline in total merchandise imports to $51.6 billion for the 12 months ending June 2023 compared with the $60.0 billion for the year earlier period ending June 2022.” They further said: “We anticipate limited accretion to the external reserves this year due to challenges in raising Nigeria’s crude oil output from 1.3 million barrels per day (mb/d) toward the 1.78 mbd envisaged in the 2024 budget. “Regarding pricing, expected OPEC production cuts may be offset by higher non-OPEC oil output, notably the anticipated rise in US production.