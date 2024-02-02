CBN: Lenders’ Credit to Economy up 48.21% to N96.19TRN

Financial institutions’ credit to the economy jumped by N31.29 trillion or 48.21 per cent to N96.19 trillion in December 2023 compared with N64.90 trillion in the preceding month, latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data shows. According to the updated Money and Credit Statistics posted on the apex bank’s website, net credit to government surged by 551.93 per cent to N33.67 trillion in December compared with N5.16 trillion in November, while credit to the private sector rose by N2.78 trillion or 4.66 per cent to N62.52 trillion last month compared with N59.74 trillion in November.

This means that net domestic credit amounted to N96.19 trillion in December 2023. New Telegraph’s analysis of the CBN’s data indicates that after dropping to N9.39 trillion and N5.16 trillion in October and November respectively, net credit to government appears to have resumed its uptrend in December. Interestingly, reacting to the sharp decline in credit extension to the government in November, analysts at FBNQuest Research described it as a positive development, as according to them, it could help curb inflationary pressures. The analysts attributed the decline to the plan by the new Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, to stop the financing of the government’s fiscal deficits through the Ways and Means advances.

As the analysts put it, “the sharp deceleration in credit ex- tension to the government is unsurprising, considering the new CBN Governor’s plan to stop the financing of the government’s fiscal deficits through the Ways and Means advances and instead return to its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price level stability. “We view this as a positive development because the rise in productivity credit extension to the government has been one of the drivers of inflationary pressures in the country.”

Also reacting to data released by the CBN, which showed that Private Sector Credit Extension (PSCE) increased significantly by 44per cent y/y to N59.7 trillion as at Nov ember 2023, the analysts stated: “Credit extension to the private sector and other monetary aggregates have continued to expand despite the CBN’s implementation of various restrictive measures, including the return of Open Market Operation (OMO) auctions, Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) debits, removal of the NGN2.0bn cap on Standing Deposit Facility for DMBs, and adjustment of the asymmetric corridor of the MPR to (+100/-300bps) from (+100/-700bps previously).”

Meanwhile, the CBN’s latest Money and Credit Statistics indicate that Currency Outside Banks (COB) rose to N3.43 trillion in December compared with N3.08 trillion in November. Similarly, currency in circulation jumped to N3.65 trillion in December compared with N3.35 trillion in the previous month.