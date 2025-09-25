CBN Launches Naira Handling Campaign, Assures Of Cash In Yuletide

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has intensified its nationwide sensitisation campaign against the abuse of the naira with a public road show, to educate Nigerians on properly handling of the naira currency.

Flagging off commencement of the roadshow themed.”Naira Our Pride: Handle with Care” on Wednesday in Abuja, the apex bank disclosed that the activity was part of ongoing efforts to preserve the integrity of the naira and curb practices such as spraying, selling, writing, or mutilation of banknotes.

CBN’s Deputy Governor, Operations Department, Mr. Bala Bello, urged Nigerians to respect the naira, as he stressed on the need to always keep banknotes clean, avoid folding or crushing them, and to use proper storage.

Represented by the Director, Operations and Branch Management Department, Dr Sikiru Adetona, he reminded Nigerians that abuse of the naira in any form was punishable under existing laws, adding that the campaign was aimed at ensuring Nigerians respect the Naira which he described as a national symbol.

According to him, abusing the naira whether spraying at parties, mutilation, money bouquets or other forms of naira abuses, weakens confidence, shortens the lifespan of naira notes and costs the nation billions in reprints. He said: “Today, we begin an important journey to strengthen not only the integrity of our currency but also the partnerships that sustain our financial ecosystem.

“The Naira is more than a means of payment. It represents our national pride, our sovereignty, and our shared destiny as a people. Unfortunately, careless practices-folding, tearing, spraying at social events, writing on notes, and even outright mutilation undermine the dignity of our national symbol and increase the costs of maintaining it. This campaign, themed “Naira Our Pride: Handle with Care,” is not just a Central Bank initiative; it is a call to collective action.