January 28, 2025
CBN Launches Forex Code For Transparent Market Dealings

The dynamics of forex exchange policy in Nigeria takes a new positive trend on Tuesday with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Olayemi Cardoso joined by Managing Directors of Deposit Money Banks ( DMBs) in launching Nigera’s forex code, a guide to a transparent foreign exchange policy market.

New Telegraph reports that the forex code, a 52-page document was signed off by all banks’ CEO for the market integrity.

In a goodwill message by the Chairman of Zenith Bank Plc, Chief Jim Ovia described the forex exchange code as a blessing to both CBN and the banking sector.

Details later…

