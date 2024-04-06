CBN keeps mum three months after takeover of three banks

Almost three months after the takeover of Polaris and other two banks, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is still undecided on what to do with the three lenders who have been operating without the full compliments of the board, but CBN appointed executive management staff. The development is causing anxiety in the industry with regards to their ability to meet the recapitalization requirements. Speculations are rife as to whether the new owner, CBN, would merge the three banks into one mega bank, sell it to new investors who would sort out themselves on the ways of meeting the new capital base requirement or recapitalize the new mega bank and possibly nationalize it as government owned. Since the dissolution in January that swept off 26 bank directors from the industry, the apex bank has kept mum on the three banks, and efforts to know the next stage of CBN’s action through Hakama Sidi-Ali, apex bank’s spokesperson have failed as she would neither respond to whatsapp messages on the issue nor pick calls put across to her.

The CBN dissolved the board of directors of Union Bank, Polaris Bank and Keystone Bank in one fell swoop in January and also appointed a managing director and an executive director for each of them. The apex bank, according to Sidi-Ali, wielded the big stick having been found guilty of various infractions considered inimical to financial system stability. The action, Sidi-Ali, in a statement said, became necessary, following failure on the part of the affected banks and their respective boards to abide by the stipulated rules. She cited the non-compliance by these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), (h) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, BOFIA 2020.

“The banks’ infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance, corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licenses were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat The Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, in his defence of the apex bank said the CBN could be taking its time to ensure professionals are appointed to manage Union, Polaris, and Keystone Banks and normalise their situation before deciding the next steps regarding their ownership. He described the process as a work in progress. Friday Ameh, Lagos based analyst, in a chat with Saturday Telegraph posited that CBN “has no business holding on to the banks as their owner”.

He further noted that, since the CBN appointed new management for these banks, the onus lies on the regulatory bank to feed the banking public on developments rather than keeping sealed lips on the matter. Another source, conversant with the development said, “if in the spirit of transparency CBN told the whole world why it dissolved the boards of the banks, it should in the same spirit avail the same public what it intends to do with them, particularly as it has announced new capital requirements for all the banks operating in the country.”