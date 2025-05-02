CBN Junior Tennis: Yahaya, Atilola, Others Qualify For Semis

Share

As gladiators are gradually distinguished from pretenders, Isa Yahaya, the top seed in the Boys 14s category, has validated his spot in the Boys 16 category.

He was granted a wild card to compete in this division and has succeeded in qualifying for both the Boys 16s and Boys 14s semi-finals, which will take place on Friday, May 2, 2025.

At the time of this publication, the draws had yet to be made. However, tournament discussions indicate that Yahaya is likely to face the Boys 16s top seed and defending champion, Gbolahan Olawale from Ondo State, who narrowly avoided an early exit against Abdulrasheed Yusuf from Kano State.

He may also encounter the second seed, Seyi Ogunsakin, another formidable title contender from Ekiti State. Other semi-finalists in the Boys 14s category include Garuba Taiwo from Ogun State, Goodluck Tersoo from Abuja, and Joel Michael from Lagos.

In the Girls 14s semi-finals, top seed and defending champion Mofi Atilola has her sights set on the trophy. She stated that nothing would stop her from advancing to the finals and lifting the trophy on Saturday.

