CBN Junior Tennis Champ’ship: Top Seed Olawale Narrowly Escapes Group Stage Exit

Defending champion and top seed in the Boys 16s category, Gbolahan Olawale of Ondo State, narrowly avoided an early exit from the CBN Junior Tennis Championship, surviving three match points in a tense group-stage encounter against Abdulrasheed Yusuf of Kano.

Olawale, who was trailing 7-9 in the final-set match tiebreak, showed remarkable composure to level at 9-9 after Yusuf served a costly double fault at match point. Regaining control, Olawale held his nerve to complete the comeback with a 8-10, 10-5, 11-9 victory, securing his place in the knockout stage.

In the Girls 16s category, four players remain in strong contention for semifinal slots: Gloria Samuel, Goodnews Aina, Mofi Atilola, and Adesewa Olaniyan. Their advancement will be determined on Thursday, when the final group-stage matches are played.

The tournament features singles competition across three age categories: Boys and Girls 12s, 14s, and 16s. Matches are currently being held at the National Stadium, Lagos, with semifinals also set to take place there.

The grand finale of the championship is scheduled for Saturday, May 3, at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, starting at 12 noon.

The annual event, sponsored by the Central Bank of Nigeria, continues to serve as a critical platform for identifying and nurturing young tennis talent across the country.

