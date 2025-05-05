CBN Junior Tennis Champ’ship: Atilola’s Fairy-Tale Run Ends In Final

Share

Rising tennis prodigy Mofi Atilola’s dream of securing a rare double title at the CBN Junior Tennis Championship came to a close on Sunday after a spirited performance in the Girls 16 final.

Despite her remarkable journey through the draw, Atilola was halted by No. 2 seed Goodnews Aina from Ekiti State, who claimed a well-fought 6-4, 6-2 victory.

Earlier in the day, Atilola had dominated the Girls 14 final, defeating Success Godwin 6-1, 6-2 to secure her first title of the tournament.

The 14-year-old standout was granted a wildcard to compete in the Girls 16 category, an initiative aimed at accelerating her development.

She capitalized on the opportunity, stunning the No. 4 seed Favour Effiong James from the Uyo-based GEUF Academy in the group stage, and pulling off an upset against top-seed Gloria Samuel in the semifinals.

Her impressive run earned her the Outstanding Player Award for the girls’ category, highlighting her as one of the most promising talents in Nigerian tennis.

In the boys’ division, Issah Yahaya of Mainland Tennis Club, Lagos, received the Outstanding Player Award after winning the Boys 14 title. Yahaya defeated clubmate Joel Michael in a thrilling three-set final.

Like Atilola, Yahaya also competed in an older age bracket—the Boys 16—where he reached the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Seyi Ogunsakin in straight sets.

Bayelsa State emerged as the surprise package of the tournament finals, capturing both the Boys and Girls 12 titles.

Ogoniba Excellency triumphed over Ogun State’s Emmanuel Ogungbe 6-3, 6-4, while Karina Opuene rallied from a set down to defeat Mabubat Rasaki of Oyo State in three gripping sets.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Godwin Kienka, Director of the International Tennis Academy and organiser of the championship, emphasized the importance of genuine development over artificial success.

“The performances of Atilola and Yahaya are a lesson to parents and coaches who manipulate age categories to secure hollow victories. In doing so, they are hindering, not helping, the growth of their wards,” Kienka stated.

He added with optimism, “We are confident that in five years, if the current momentum is maintained, Nigeria will have players competing on the ATP and WTA tours.”

The championship once again served as a showcase of Nigeria’s emerging tennis talent and a platform for future champions.

